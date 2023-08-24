Are Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Getting Back Together?

The rumor that Katie Maloney might give it another go with Tom Schwartz has surfaced again. It’s unclear what fueled the speculation except that the latter continues to wear his wedding band. That is nothing new though. Schwartz’s hair is another story however.

Perhaps it’s just wishful thinking for a former couple that were together a decade, and married for six of those years. They were a staple on Vanderpump Rules, yet issues in their former relationship were apparent.

So what has occurred that could bring up reconciliation rumors again?

Lala thinks it’s “sad” that Schwartz still wears his wedding band

When they did separate, Tom and Katie tried to remain friends. But after he hooked up with Rachel Leviss against his ex-wife’s wishes, she pulled away and set tighter boundaries.

As recently as March 2023, Katie went on Watch What Happens Live to say that she speaks with Tom, “just about the dogs.” “We put our friendship on hold. We’re not kiki-ing,” she added.

Tom’s involvement with Rachel, and the close proximity he had to her and Tom Sandoval when they were carrying on their affair couldn’t have helped matters. The entire Vanderpump Rules cast turned against Schwartz when it was discovered that he knew about the hook ups early and kept quiet.

Nothing that has been seen publicly or on social media indicates a reconciliation is on the horizon. The only issue is Schwartz’s insistence on wearing his wearing ring.

Lala makes things crystal clear

A fan asked Tom and Katie’s co-star Lala Kent about their relationship status during a recent Amazon Live show that she streamed. She confirmed that Tom and Katie won’t “ever” be reconciled.

“Do you think Katie and Schwartz will ever be back together? I noticed he still wears his wedding band,” the fan asked.

“He does? That is so sad,” Lala responded. She then answered, “no” to the question. And to drive the point home, the Give Them Lala podcast host starting singing Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules cast is currently filming for Season 11.

