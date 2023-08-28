Craig Conover Teases Scandoval Similarities for Southern Charm Season 9

Are you ready for another scandalous wild ride? Just when we thought it was safe to back in the water after Scandoval, Craig Conover revealed that a storyline in the upcoming Season 9 of Southern Charm is going down a very similar path as Scandoval did in Vanderpump Rules.

While on the It’s Complicated podcast, Craig shared that while the similarities may be shocking, the events on VPR and Southern Charm didn’t happen one after the other but simultaneously, and when Scandoval broke in March 2023, a similar situation was already brewing in South Carolina.

“Everyone’s going to think we copied Vanderpump, but we didn’t,” Craig said. “It was already happening. We have a pretty crazy season on Southern Charm.”

It’s about to get weird

During his interview, Craig shared that a storyline in the upcoming season may make fans think of Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix from the last season of VPR, but made sure to reiterate that the craziness was taking place long before Scandoval broke. It’s just a coincidence that a similar story happened simultaneously on Southern Charm.

He went on to share that things are going to be strange in the upcoming season. “We navigate some really weird water,” he explained, adding fans are going to see his longtime friend Shep Rose in a position they’ve never seen in him before.

And while he didn’t elaborate further, many can guess that this is likely about a potential hookup between Shep’s ex, Taylor Ann Green, and his best friend, Austen Kroll, who practically hinted as much in a vague clip from the first look trailer for the new season to which Madison LeCroy replies, “Did you f*** Taylor or not?”

To make matters even more complicated, Austen dated Taylor’s friend Olivia Flowers, who later asks Taylor point blank if she hooked up with him, to which the latter replies, “Never, swear on my life.”

There’s definitely drama incoming! Austen himself implied that the new season is going to be “intense,” and last June, another Southern Charm star, Patricia Altschul teased on her Instagram that there will be major drama during the show’s new season. She even added the hashtags #allhellbreaksloose and #looselipssinkships to her post, giving fans another hint at what’s ahead.

The rumor mill is on fire

Rumors about a potential Austen and Taylor hookup have been making the rounds since Austen broke up with Olivia last Fall. While he categorically claimed that he would never cross the line or violate the “bro code” and hook up with his friend’s ex, that may be exactly what he did.

A lot of speculation has been going around. In March 2023, a source told People about how Austen and Taylor did hook up but just “made out” and didn’t sleep together. Other insiders told Page Six that while Austin and Taylor will say they just made it, time will prove they did more than that.

Another source said the pair considered dating but ultimately decided it wasn’t worth losing friendships over if it didn’t work out. (There sure are a lot of sources leaking info from their set.)

These rumors and the teaser certainly do sound like the Scandoval we all know and love. Looks like we need to get ready for another potentially friendship-ending scandal in the upcoming season of Southern Charm.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK AUSTIN AND TAYLOR HOOKED UP? DO YOU THINK THEY’RE JUST TEASING US, OR IS IT GOING TO BLOW UP TO SCANDOVAL LEVELS?