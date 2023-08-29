Rachel Leviss Responds to Backlash After Bethenny Frankel Interview

Just when it seemed like Rachel Leviss’ likability had reached an all-time low, she managed to surprise everyone. Her interview with Bethenny Frankel dug her into an even deeper hole. If one good thing came of the interview, it was how she dragged Tom Sandoval down even further.

But that appeared to be her only angle. Rather than taking any responsibility, she continued to deflect all blame at Tom. Her lies and distractions left Vanderpump Rules fans unimpressed. Among these was the claim that she only got with Tom because he assured her his relationship with Ariana Madix had no legs.

But many pointed out how weak a defense that was. On the Bravo Tea with Jared B podcast, Jared reminded Rachel that, morally, it was her responsibility to ensure Tom was no longer in a relationship with Ariana. Much to everyone’s surprise, Rachel agreed … sort of.

Rachel’s response: “You’re not wrong!”

On August 26, Rachel popped up in Jared B’s comment section, writing, “You’re not wrong! I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom. No excuses…” Rachel then proceeded to make excuses.

She engaged in more classic deflection: “However, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking.”

She continued, “He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then [sic] to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it. So yes, absolutely you’re 100% right. It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation … now I know better.”

Tom has a lot to answer for. However, Rachel’s response still shows a clear lack of accountability, and as other IG commenters pointed out, self-centeredness. Rachel said she should’ve had more self-respect but continued to ignore her moral culpability as a part of Sandoval.

