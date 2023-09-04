Ariana Madix Received Threats After Scandoval: ‘Maybe I Should Call the FBI’

Fans no doubt remember well, but by the time Scandoval was made known to the world, Rachel Leviss claimed she was flooded with death threats. Vanderpump Rules viewers watched as Rachel declined in popularity and mental well-being, needing to get the FBI involved in her case.

Tom Sandoval on the other hand seemed, comparatively, fine. Between him, Rachel, and Ariana Madix, he appeared to be the one suffering the least from Scandoval. But Ariana was reportedly dealing with even more than viewers realized.

Ariana appeared on the August 25 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans. Scheana asked Ariana if she thought “the audience and media is usually harder on the woman than the man in these situations.” Ergo, did Rachel receive more hate than Tom did, and was that fair or warranted?

Ariana says Rachel’s “not the only one”

Ariana said “there is truth” to that idea, but also said she received a lot of backlash herself, despite not doing anything wrong. Ariana revealed, “There’s people right now who are coming after me, coming at me.”

She explained with more detail, “I’ve had people … texting me from fake Google numbers with, like, threats and things like all that, so there’s not just one person who is getting threats, and maybe I should call the FBI, but literally, like, [Rachel’s] not the only one.” Scheana had also stated previously that everyone on the Pump Rules cast received awful messages following Scandoval.

And look, Rachel is worthy of condemnation in many respects, but Ariana’s response sounded strangely jealous and unsympathetic. Rachel, of course, shouldn’t have had an affair. But no matter what she did, death threats were never warranted, and Ariana shouldn’t have minimized that. Moreover, it was a strange response to the question ‘Do women get it worse than men in these situations?’

