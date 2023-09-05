Randall Emmett Paid $75K to Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers for Legal Fees

Randall Emmett is many things. A tarnished Hollywood producer. He’s the man who delighted a nation in 2021 by failing to pay back a loan to Fofty 50 Cent. And he’s Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s ex and father of her child.

But before Lala, Randall had a whole other family. He was married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 – 2017. The former couple share two children, his marriage was in the process of shutting down when Lala entered the chat. Allegedly.

Now it’s been revealed the man who has so many issues paying other people owed his ex-wife a hefty sum for legal fees. Money by Monday, Rand! Radar has the scoop.

Randall had to cough up the dough

The person Lala has to co-parent with is worth a lot less thanks to the other woman he has to co-parent with. Ambyr (my spellcheck is fighting for its life with that name) received legal fees as part of a settlement the two reached in court.

Legal docs show Rand and Ambyr reached a deal back in January. I guess the judge has been busy because it wasn’t signed off on until recently. In 2022, Ambyr claimed she was contacted by the FBI and questioned about Randall’s alleged extracurricular activities. She said the agent had been “asking me questions about [Emmett’s] suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.”

She also filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband. At the time Ambyr said, “This call caused me extreme destruction and disturbance of my emotional calm and peace of mind in that [our children] London and Rylee are often alone with [Emmett] while he may be engaging in acts of child exploitation and/or pedophilia.”

Randall vehemently denied all of the accusations. “There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything. As the father of three children, I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue. As for her other claims, they are all categorically false. Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. And it’s also important to note we still share 50/50 custody of our children,” he said.

The private deal …

Ambyr was granted the RO but she had it dismissed at the beginning of the year. Randall and Ambyr apparently worked everything out in a private deal before the restraining order was dismissed.

Under their “Global Resolution,” the RO went away and Randall agreed to pay $75k for Ambyr’s lawyer fees. She was to obtain $37,500 on June 30, with an additional $37,500 on July 31.

At this time we do not know if Ambyr had to enlist the persuasive powers of Fofty to receive payment.

