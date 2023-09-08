Kris Jenner Accused of Using Ozempic Following Weight Loss

There must be something about The Kardashians that gets people hype. Kris Jenner is the latest of the mega-famous reality family to be attacked by online trolls. The dragging comes just days after she and the rest of the family were seen jamming out to Beyoncé at her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The momager of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian posted a slideshow of images to her Instagram account while vacationing in Italy. Along with a photo of herself wearing snappy shoes and a white ensemble, Kris shared pictures of her view, the food, and even the fancy bathtub.

However, some couldn’t help but speculate that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new toned body was thanks to Ozempic — a scarce type 2 diabetic drug.

“Ozempic baddie,” one user wrote, while another said, “The Ozempic runs deep in this family.”

Mind your words!

Whew. Some of y’all are just … too much. Although I’m sure Kris’ bank account has helped her develop a thick skin, the hurtful comments can’t feel that great to read. The one positive is that Kris isn’t the only one the trolls are coming for.

The Big O has been a major theme laced throughout the Bravoverse for the last several months. The biggest problem now is that whenever someone debuts a new look, instead of assuming they worked their asses off for it, we’re jumping straight to Ozempy use. Where’s the balance!?

Thankfully, Kris had at least one supporter in her comments. Khloé (known to clap back a time or two) attempted to overshadow the haters by showing her mama some love.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” she wrote.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PEOPLE ASSUMING EVERYONE IS ON OZEMPIC? DO YOU THINK IT’S A DANGEROUS ASSUMPTION OR FAIR GAME FOR CELEBRITIES?