Tom Sandoval Felt ‘Isolated’ Filming Pump Rules Season 11 and ‘Wanted To Get Away’

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval doesn’t expect any fuzzy, warm feelings from the public after he unleashed Scandoval. Well, duh. He decided to cheat on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend, Rachel Leviss. Tom believes that he will be the number one villain on Pump Rules for a while. Accurate.

But Tom just couldn’t leave well enough alone and posted on Rachel’s Instagram page. Rachel blocked him, which hurt poor Tom’s feelings. ”To post that you’re blocking seems a bit thirsty,” he stated. Oh, but Rachel is the thirsty one? It sounds like she had the last word on their relationship.

Tom feels all alone on Pump Rules

Tom spoke to Melvin Roberts on Extra: The Podcast about what Season 11 of VPR is like. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t having the time of his life.

“It is going to be a very different season than it has been in the past… For me, personally, it was a very hard season,” Tom stated. “I felt very isolated. I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts, and it was tough. It was tough at times.”

He continued, “It was also really tough for fellow castmates. They’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they like me and say hi to me, they get lit up on social media.” Lala Kent and Scheana Shay can attest to that.

Tom just wanted a vacation

Tom also discussed his appearance on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “I felt it would be a nice, healthy distraction from all the chaos and sh*t going on in my life… I wanted to get away,” Tom said. “Leaving the country sounded so appealing.”

The FOX series was filmed in New Zealand in harsh conditions. While there, Tom struck up a friendship with Bode Miller. Melvin asked the Olympic skier if he heard about Scandoval from Tom directly.

“Yeah. And I told him… I said, ‘Dude, here, nobody gives a sh*t. So, let’s not live in that space. Get your head in the right space and let’s power forward,’” Bode stated.

“Being around other people that have gone through their own hardships and having them tell their stories and what they’ve learned. It’s very inspiring and it really puts things in perspective,” Tom remarked.

Melvin asked the disgraced VPR cast member what he would say to people “Who still may be upset with you or mad at you?” Tom replied, “I understand. I screwed up. I’m just trying to do better, be better, and take my life one day at a time,” he added.

You can catch Tom on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. It premieres September 25 on Fox.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL BAD FOR TOM? DO YOU THINK THAT HE IS TRYING TO BETTER HIMSELF? IS TOM THIRSTIER THAN RACHEL?