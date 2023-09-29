Jax Taylor Blasts Tom Sandoval’s Podcast Timing: ‘Bad PR’

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is back on the scene after a long hiatus from reality television. After being fired from VPR, Jax and Brittany Cartwright began leading a life free from notoriety and media. They settled into comfortable obscurity but continued to pine for the camera.

In an effort to maintain the wave of relative positivity in the wake of Scandoval, Jax is still out here insulting Tom Sandoval. But he should probably keep in mind that because of Sandoval, he’s getting a second chance. Recently Tom dropped a new podcast that people probably won’t flock to, but Jax feels the timing of Everybody Loves Tom is suspect and obviously, he’s talking about it. Page Six has the details.

All roads back lead to Scandoval

It didn’t seem like many people were interested in continuing to watch Jax and Brittany’s journey after Pump Rules. Jax would often post on social media how busy he was or how many opportunities were coming his way, but nothing ever seemed to come to fruition.

When Scandoval happened in March 2023, it opened a door for Jax. Completely going against his former best friend, Jax began to publicly malign Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix. His continued support of Ariana appeared to have a healing effect on the Pump Rules fandom. Consequently, Bravo is giving Jax and Brit another shot on another show.

With the new show comes new chances to continue bashing Sandoval in the press, though I’m not sure what good that’s doing him now. He thinks the timing of Sandoval’s podcast release is trying to take the shine off of Ariana’s Dancing with the Stars gig. I doubt very seriously Ariana cares.

“I’m happy for him. But I don’t think he should have launched it the day after Ariana’s ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Jax admitted. “I think that was bad PR. And the fact that he is trying to redeem himself and make himself a better person — whoever told him to announce this the day after … not a good move,” he added.

Okay, that’s fair, and now Jax is clearly an expert on redeeming oneself after a chaotic lifestyle. “I don’t understand why he couldn’t have announced it maybe a week later,” Jax continued. Well, here’s what. It’s not like Ariana had zero idea Sandoval was going to drop the podcast. They literally still live together under the same roof, so I doubt there’s a lot of mystery.

Will Jax and Tom find friendship again?

While Jax shades Sandoval’s timing, he does think the podcast will be a good “outlet” for Tom. A bit of a cathartic public journal, if you will. Now all Tom needs is people who give enough f*cks about him to listen.

That said, Jax doesn’t think the podcast news impacted Ariana’s DWTS debut in any way. “I think she [Ariana] killed it. She did amazing and I am so happy for her. She is such an amazing person,” he said.

Lest you think the broaffair between Sandoval and Jax is over, fear not! He’s seen Tom and they’ve had a chat. “I said, ‘Hey listen, I don’t agree with what you did to Tom Schwartz. I don’t agree with how you handled your bar situation,’ but other than that as far as the cheating thing goes, I’ve done that. So I don’t really have a leg to stand on.”

“But I said, ‘Listen, I don’t know what you’re going through mentally. I can only imagine the whole world hating you.’ So I just gave him a hug and said, ‘If you need me I’m down the street,’” Jax offered.

