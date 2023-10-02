Danielle Cabral Will Act ‘Smarter’ After RHONJ Filming Suspension

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is filming now. And news leaked about a scuffle. For once, it didn’t involve Teresa Giudice.

Jennifer Aydin allegedly pushed Danielle Cabral. She retaliated by throwing a plastic cup at Jennifer’s face. Both ladies were suspended from filming.

After Bravo investigated the incident, the RHONJ co-stars were allowed to film again. According to a source, both ladies received “written warnings.” And “both women were spoken to individually and understand the consequences of their actions.” Are we back in junior high?

Danielle is coming back strong

Now Danielle, who roared into her sophomore season, has learned something from this experience. The U.S. Sun has the scoop. When asked if she was stronger this season since she was no longer a newbie, Danielle had an interesting response.

“Well, I think I have a place in the group this season, so it just makes sense for me to have more of an opinion and a place and a history,” Danielle stated. “And so yeah, last season I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you,’ and this season it’s a little bit smarter.” And reportedly a little more handsy.

She continued, “My friend group saves my life because what I have is – you know when they say, ‘When the bones are good, the house doesn’t crumble?’ Bones are really good.”

Danielle added, “Everything else is noise. At the end of the day. I have an army that shows up to my house every day. ‘You good?’… ‘I’m good!'”

At the relaunch party for Danielle’s Boujie Kidz’s company, most of her RHONJ co-stars were present. Teresa, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs were ready to party. Three possible newbies, Jessica Kiraly, Tiffany Chantell-Rosania, and Kayla Giovinazzo were also in attendance.

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin were not present. While Jackie had a book signing, we don’t know why Jennifer didn’t attend. Perhaps Danielle and Jennifer are taking a beat before filming together again.

