Garcelle Beauvais Teases New Dynamic on RHOBH After ‘Needed’ Cast Changes

Well, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting ready to return for lucky Season 13. The trailer is supposed to drop this week and you know what that means, we’ll be inundated with even more drama about Kyle Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

What people might have already forgotten about, however, is the loss of two cast members. Lisa Rinna is nothing but a memory and Diana Jenkins, did we even know her? Now Garcelle Beauvais chats about the new “dynamic” within the RHOBH ensemble and says the cast “needed” these changes. The Messenger has the details.

Out with the old, in with the Annemarie

In lieu of Kyle’s first storyline, let’s remember we do have a newbie coming in hot. Annemarie Wiley is stepping in to fill a gap and Garcelle thinks she has what it takes.

“I think the additions are great, I also think the change was needed. I really do. It has changed alliances a little bit. It’s left people a little bit more open to forming more friendships with other people,” Garcelle explained. And by “other people” Garcelle probably means anyone Rinna had an issue with, which was “everyone.”

Basically, that means along with Annemarie, fans will once again see Denise Richards, Kim Richards, and Camille Grammer 007. Kim will be playing the part of Kyle’s sister because Kyle needs a relative so she stays off the radar. Unfortunately, that won’t work out for her this year.

“Fresh” and “fun” Season 13

Garcelle also said Season 13 feels “fresh” and this time around the cast has “a much more fun experience,” which will be a refreshing change from everyone being interrogated by Judge Rinna. She also mentioned the Fox Force Five have released their grip on being in charge of gang-ups with the absence of … certain people.

Another change for viewers will be the “focus on individual storylines.” This is essentially putting people in the hot seat solo so they have to deal with their own issues. Hopefully, that means in addition to Kyle’s drama with Mo, perhaps we’ll find out what happened with Dorit Kemsely and the nurse she allegedly didn’t pay when she had her face reshaped. Maybe we’ll get the full low down on Erika Jayne’s journey to a Vegas residency, but somehow I doubt it.

Regardless, it looks like change might have done RHOBH some good. Stay tuned, the trailer will be here soon!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return in November 2023.

