Kate Chastain Reveals if She Would Return to Below Deck

Former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain has been in a positive place in her life. She welcomed her son, Sullivan Cay, in May 2023. Kate is flying solo as a mom. But some of her former crewmates have her back.

And that includes Captain Lee Rosbach. Captain Lee was surprised when he was told that he was leaving Below Deck. He did suffer from some health issues that caused him to leave during Season 10. Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily replaced him. But booting the Stud of the Sea? Come on!

Still, Bravo knows a good thing when they see it. So, they tapped the dynamic duo of Kate and Captain Lee for their own show. Couch Talk featured Lee hanging out with Kate, watching and reacting to clips of Bravo shows. And sometimes, guests stop by. Chef Ben Robinson popped in one night. It’s breezy and fun. And I love it when Captain Lee offers his opinions.

Would Kate consider a Below Deck return?

Kate recently visited Watch What Happens Live. During the WWHL: After Show, a fan asked her a question. “Kate, if there ever was an All-Star season of Below Deck, would you join, or has that ship sailed?”

Kate replied, “I love a nautical pun. That ship has sailed. There is no way I’m going to wear a skort again,” she stated. “It’s just not going to happen.”

That is disappointing news for fans who have been hoping for an All-Star Below Deck reunion. But Kate may change her mind. Or perhaps Bravo will offer some other type of Below Deck cross-over. I say let the Below Deck crew be the charter guests on one of the spin-offs.

Couch Talk airs on Mondays on Bravo and streams on Peacock.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT KATE DOESN’T WANT TO RETURN TO BELOW DECK? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE AN ALL-STAR SEASON?