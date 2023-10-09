Crystal Kung Minkoff Reacts To Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has been rocked by the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation. They were the prime couple of the series, with 27 years of marriage behind them.

But rumors of Mauricio’s wandering eye persisted for some time. Although, ironically, it is Kyle’s closeness with Morgan Wade that is the most visible relationship currently.

Whatever the truth is, Kyle’s co-stars had varied levels of suspicion that something was up while filming Season 13. And Crystal Kung Minkoff, for one, had hers confirmed after watching the Season 13 trailer.

Crystal called Morgan filming with Kyle “fresh”

Crystal spoke to The Messenger while attending the Los Angeles Philharmonic Gala last week. She confessed to being unaware that Kyle and Morgan filmed together, or that their friendship was so established.

“I didn’t know they filmed together,” she said in the interview. “That was fresh because I saw the trailer when everyone did, so I didn’t know. So, when I watched, my mouth was on the floor.”

The downfall of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage was another focus in the trailer, but felt less apparent during the actual filming. Crystal suggested that she was unaware of the extent of the marriage’s demise.

“It was announced after we stopped filming,” she said of the timing that the split went public.

Crystal’s husband, filmmaker Rob Minkoff perceived a solid enough relationship. He said, “we were all together for the finale episode. They were together. He seemed happy.”

He confirmed that Crystal felt something was off already. “It’s really very shortly after that, that the news broke … [Crystal] had sensed there was something going on.”

So, did cameras pick back up, or didn’t they? Reports are conflicting. Perhaps they only restarted with Kyle and Mo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres Wednesday October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

