Scheana Shay Accuses Lindsay Hubbard of Calling Paparazzi on Pump Rules Cast

If there is any truth to Scheana Shay’s accusation against Lindsay Hubbard, the Summer House star was courting media attention more than she needed to be. Also, she was courting media attention for those in her vicinity. For a price, no doubt.

It’s one thing to sell your story to the relevant news publications. Lindsay sold access to the bachelorette party in the Bahamas that she still took after Carl Radke ended their engagement. The November wedding would have been filmed as well.

But to potentially invade the privacy of others is another matter. Let’s remember, though, that this is a rumor Scheana put into existence during the October 6 episode of her Scheananigans podcast.

Lindsay’s friends told Scheana that she calls the paparazzi

The Vanderpump Rules star described being swarmed by paparazzi after leaving a dinner in New York City several months ago.

“We were here [in New York] for an event that I was doing, and Ariana Madix was on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. We were at dinner with [fellow Bravo stars] Lindsay, Carl, and some other people, and right when we left the event, suddenly there were [photographers] everywhere,” Scheana told her guests, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.

The two fellow Bravolebrities know Lindsay from filming Summer House together. And it’s interesting that they would be discussing Lindsay with Scheana because Paige doesn’t get along with her Summer House co-star.

Scheana was accompanied to the dinner by her husband, Brock Davies. Madison LeCroy was also present, as well as Ariana’s boyfriend Daniel Wai.

“I didn’t want to throw anyone under the bus but they texted me after, ‘Did Lindsay tell you she was doing that? Calling the paparazzi on you guys? She always does that,'” Scheana continued.

She explained that multiple friends from Lindsay’s camp told her that the Summer House star often calls photographers.

“I used to do it with boyfriends but then when I started getting called out, I didn’t do it anymore. But then it naturally started happening — more in the past year — without me calling,” Scheana admitted.

Again, deciding to sell access to yourself is your choice. But including other, potentially unwilling, participants is another matter. It would be interesting to know if Carl was in on the practice as well. Or if he approved of it.

