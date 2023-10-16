Dolores Catania Teases ‘Real Shift’ on Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14

Are you guys ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? I wouldn’t say I’m ready but rather, ready for some change. Luckily, Dolores Catania has some deets.

The longtime Jersey star spoke with People and suggested that the friendships we have seen over the years won’t be the same. Maybe RHONJ Season 14 will be worth watching…

Not the usual suspects

Dolores teased, “You’re going to see a shift in friends that you wouldn’t expect. Like, that’s the hugest thing — a real shift in friends.” Can we really say this is groundbreaking given all the back and forth we’ve seen between Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga? If anything is a constant on RHONJ, it’s that friendships change faster than Nonno could boil an octopus.

As for some guesses, some less obvious relationships might be in peril. Such and the united front between friend-of Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs. Dolo confirmed, “Of course, there is the obvious ones that we know about, but there’s been such a mix-up, I want to call it.”

The rumor mill

But back to the more obvious feuds. Yep, you guessed it – Tre and Melissa are still ignoring each other. Recent reports indicated that the predictably confrontational Tre won’t even fight with Melissa on-camera. Which fans are clearly tired of, but is kind of the whole point of Real Housewives at its core.

That said, looks like Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral picked up some serious slack when it comes to drama. The two are were temporarily suspended from filming after a physical confrontation. We still don’t have the full details but I think it’s safe to assume we will see it play out on screen.

Dolores went on to say, “There’s some rumors buzzing around that a lot of stuff has been happening this season and a lot of stuff has! It’s unpredictable.”

The Real Housewives veteran concluded, “You’ll like it. What am I going to say? You’ll like it. It’s killing us, but you’ll like it! You have something to look forward to for sure.”

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THE RETURN OF RHONJ? WHO ELSE DO YOU THINK HAD A FALLING OUT THIS SEASON?