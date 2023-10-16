Jax Taylor Explains Plane Drama, ‘Wanted to Sleep’

Jax Taylor’s villainous behavior might’ve served him well in getting cast on House of Villains. But that behavior did him no favors on a recent JetBlue flight he was on from NYC to LA.

Some Jax-adjacent happening earlier this month caused the plane to have to turn around to go back to the gate. This resulted in the flight getting to its destination two-and-a-half hours late. Some said it was due to Jax throwing a fit about his seat not reclining. Others said it was a malfunctioning light above his seat. Jax’s rep said it was the crew’s decision to turn the plane around because his seat was stuck in the recline position.

However, Jax himself gave his version of events when he was a guest on Watch What Happens Live last week.

Jax says his seat wouldn’t go back up after he had it reclined

All seats need to be in the upright position during takeoff and landing. Jax explained that as the plane was approaching the runway for takeoff, his first-class seat was not functioning properly. The flight crew said he could either go sit in coach or deplane.

“The seat didn’t go back up, so what am I supposed to do? It’s a regulation the seat has to be in upright position, so they’re like, ‘You can sit back in coach or we have to turn the flight around.'”

Jax refused to sit in coach because he ‘wanted to sleep’

Jax used his son Cruz as an excuse for choosing to not sit in coach, adding, “Well, I’m like, ‘I have to go home and take care of my child all day you have to turn the flight back then.’”

Andy Cohen seemed stunned and asked for clarification, asking why Jax “wouldn’t go back to sit in coach.”

Jax defended his choice. “Because I wanted to sleep. I was sitting in first class. There was nothing else available! You gonna put me in the middle seat? It’s a long flight, I gotta get up, I gotta take my kid to school, I wanna sleep.”

The plane turned around so Jax could get off

Clearly, the man who considers himself “the number one guy in the group” was too good for coach, so he chose to get off the plane. He says the plane had barely left the gate and that he was the only passenger who had to get off.

“I got on another flight, very simple, you can’t take off with a reclined seat.”

He never did explain how getting off the plane and having to go through the hassle of finding an alternate flight and then waiting to get on it would allow for him to get to sleep and get home to “take his kid to school” in a timely manner, but as we’ve seen on Vanderpump Rules, his choices usually don’t make sense.

House of Villains airs Thursday nights on E! at 10/9c.

