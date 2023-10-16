Jax Taylor Thinks Katie Maloney Is Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Puppet’

What happens when you miss a friend’s wedding? Everything that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright experienced since they skipped the highly anticipated nuptials of Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder in Rome, Italy, May 12, 2022.

Jax and Brittany claimed to have issues with their son’s passport, and other practical reasons, for skipping the international event. However, the Next Level Basic author did not accept the explanation, and their friendship has remained frosty since then.

Here’s where Katie Maloney comes in. The Something About Her co-owner was a bridesmaid at Stassi’s wedding and the two are close friends. So naturally, Katie backed Stassi in the feud. Now, Jax is accusing her of being unkind to his wife because of it.

Katie denies being a “mean girl” to Brittany

On the October 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jax revealed how the feud from skipping Stassi’s wedding is spreading within the Vanderpump Rules friend group.

“I think because of the situation that we didn’t go to Stassi [Shroeder’s] wedding, Katie is just doing what Stassi says,” he revealed. “So she’s mad at my wife, [Brittany Cartwright], and I just don’t think that is fair. It had nothing to do with my wife, so I don’t think she should be so mean to her.”

Host Andy Cohen clarified, “You think that Katie is Stassi’s puppet?”

The former Vanderpump Rules bad boy nodded. He also said he agreed, and explained what Katie had allegedly done to Brittany that Jax takes offense to.

“She’s mean to my wife. She hasn’t returned calls and they haven’t talked forever. She did our gender reveal [party] and she was in our wedding. Katie’s got a little bit of a big head right now. She’s riding on Ariana [Madix’s] coattails,” he said at an event earlier this month.

Naturally, Katie had a response. After watching Jax’s interview, she allegedly sent a text message to a Bravo fan account. It read, “Lol Brittany hasn’t called me. I also saw her on Scheana [Shay]’s birthday and we were fine. I’m not mean to her.”

Jax felt the need to respond to Katie’s comment. He posted in the comment section of the fan account.

“Bull sh*t.. you are a mean girl to my wife .. she’s done nothing to you but be your friend. That’s lie we need to see proof!!! I can say sh*t too show the proof that you called,” Jax wrote.

However, during the WWHL interivew, the former Vanderpump Rules star is still hoping to rebuild the friendship with Stassi and Beau.

“I wish I was good friends with Stassi and Beau still. I’m trying. Obviously, we didn’t go to their wedding and they are still kind of holding that over our heads. It hurts my feelings because I love them to death and I wish we could be friends again. I love them both dearly, but they just took it to heart that we didn’t go to their wedding,” he admitted.

This fight isn’t going anywhere. Jax is reactionary for one. And Katie has no problem cutting people out of her life. Perhaps it would be advisable to watch the accusatory rhetoric.

