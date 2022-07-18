Peter Madrigal Says It’s Messed Up That Stassi Schroeder Uninvited People From Her Wedding Via Email

If Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder was intending to make an impact with her dream wedding to Beau Clark in Italy, she succeeded. And it’s not just the optics of the stunning ceremony, bridal gowns, and views over Rome that has fans talking. The truth is that former cast mates are still coming to terms with the drama she created over the final guest list.

Not only was Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal disinvited to the May nuptials, but he shared with Us Weekly the shocking manner in which Stassi rescinded his invitation.

“Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’ [If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up,” Peter said.

Covid restrictions delayed Beau and Stassi’s dream wedding for nearly two years. They decided to wed in a backyard ceremony in September 2020, but still held out for a second wedding in Rome. Traveling to a destination wedding could potentially pose issues during a pandemic, and the only Vanderpump Rules stars that ended up attending were Katie Maloney and ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

Still, Peter maintains that Stassi could have communicated better with her guests. “Stassi doesn’t really communicate with people … that I know of,” he said while hosting an event at L.A. hostpot Toca Madera in honor of National Michelada Day.

Peter explained that he took issues with the manner in which Stassi disinvited her guests. During the cocktail-making event that included his signature drink, Peter Madrigal x Clamato Michelada, the bartender told Us, “You disinvited me. OK, I know where I stand with you as a friend,” he continued. “If you can’t pick up of the phone for a two-minute phone call, you know. It was a little upsetting. I was a little upset more when it was brought to the forefront, but now it’s like, eh.”

The Off With My Head author was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020, and seems to be cutting ties with her former cast mates. Scheana Shay was also excluded from the guest list, while Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor were invited but chose not to attend.

However, Peter has a different take on why the couple were not in attendance. “Apparently, Brittany was sent the same disinvite letter that I was,” he revealed. “I was BCC’d on it.”

Brittany maintains that she and Jax were invited, but “rage texts” from her husband directed at the couple soured their relationship with Stassi and Beau. During an appearance on Scheana’s podcast, the Kentucky native explained, “I was planning on going 1,000 — 100 percent. Jax just started getting in his head, getting all worked up about flying with the baby. … I think the reason they are so mad is because they think that we knew weeks leading up to it that we weren’t coming and we waited to the last minute.”

Brittany has since tried to make amends. “I have reached out since the wedding and said, ‘Everything is so gorgeous and I hope that we can talk one day and I’m so sorry for how things went down,’ and I haven’t gotten any response just yet,” she continued.

For her part, Stassi made a statement defending her actions during an appearance on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. The mother of one explained, “[We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive. We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people.’”

So is this offence the nail in the coffin for Peter’s friendship with Stassi? He will have to, “see what happens in the future.”

Meanwhile, Peter is preparing to film Vanderpump Rules. Stassi, of course, is not part of the show anymore, but Peter will get more screen time in Season 10. He told Us, “We’re going to be filming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 that’s coming up right now so I’m back! You’re going to see me there. I’ve always been there full-time, but it just depends on what’s put on the show.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]