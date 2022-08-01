My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast

We love watching the women of Real Housewives live out their spectacularly dramatic lives on screen. These women are fierce and they certainly don’t need to rely on a man to make their life interesting. But let’s face it, sometimes the men in their lives make these shows that much better to watch. Here’s five men from across series that would make a stellar cast for my ideal Real House Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip – a play on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip!

1. Don Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County)

If you’re not a fan of Don Gunvalson, Vicki Gunvalson’s even-tempered second husband, then I’ll never understand you! Don blessed our screens for the first five seasons of Real Housewives of Orange County. Don was the calming yin to Vicki’s chaotic yang. Quite frankly, Vicki did Don really dirty in their marriage when she left Don for Brooks Ayers – a man who couldn’t pay to fix his own teeth and lied about having cancer. Donn would be the calm, laid back househusband on the show who brokers peace between the other men. Don wherever you are, I hope you’re living life out on Vicki’s river boat! You deserve it.

2. Mauricio Umansky (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards’ second husband of many years, is a stellar addition to any housewives series, considering he’s high as a kite most of the time! Has Mauricio shown good judgment on this particular season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? No. But he was probably stoned. Mauricio is a veteran reality star, so he would be down to fight if necessary, but also live it up on this ultimate boys trip.

3. Frank Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Thank god for men like Frank Catania. He’s built, so he can protect you, sweet, understanding and fair. I can’t pay this man enough compliments. It says something that he and Dolores Catania can remain such strong friends even after splitting up. What a testament to his character! Bottom line, Frank would rock on this Ultimate Boys Trip. He’d probably get in a little harmless trouble and carry any one of these guys back from the beach on his own back!

4. Michael Darby (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Every Real Housewives show has a shady, messy person. We need this character-type to amp up the drama and give us something to make us feel better about our own lives. Ashley Darby’s maybe soon-to-be-ex-husband has exhibited seriously embarrassing behavior, which makes him all the better for this show. Michael Darby would probably find himself in trouble for everything on this boys trip, and wouldn’t it be so fun to watch?

5. Mario Singer (Real Housewives of New York)

Every alleged cheater needs a friend in Housewives-land, so why not dust off Mario Singer, Ramona Singer’s deliciously sleazy second husband from Real Housewives of New York? Mario loved the cameras and let’s be real, if he was offered a free boys trip, you know he’d deliver!

TELL US- WHICH HOUSEHUSBANDS DO YOU WANT TO SEE ON ULTIMATE BOYS TRIP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]