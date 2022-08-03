Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House

From the second that Real Housewives of Dubai was announced, we all anticipated that it was going to be a strange first season. It was the first international Real Housewives show with wealth that makes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like modest suburbs. The debut season is in full swing and we’ve learned a lot about our cast. Caroline Stanbury is still as stone-cold and no-nonsense as ever. Chanel Ayan is the over-the-top queen. And Caroline Brooks isn’t afraid to ruin an expensive party if someone comes for her.

Brooks has had plenty of drama so far on RHODubai. She and Ayan’s love-hate relationship is like a rollercoaster to watch. She also barked back at Sara Al Madani for questioning her parenting skills, which was a warning for anyone trying to mess with her. She recently made her debut on Watch What Happens Live and flew all the way to New York City to visit Andy Cohen’s clubhouse. While she was in the U.S., she also decided to take some time to get to know her “coworkers” AKA other Bravolebrities a little more intimately.

According to Page Six, Brooks decided to go on the quintessential NYC date night with none other than Jason Cameron from Winter House. The pair dined at Carbone, the hot spot where all celebrities go to eat rigatoni and be seen. A “source” even claims that Jason fed Brooks rigatoni and that the pair were extremely flirty. Was Andy hiding in a booth nearby to report the dirty details?

The last time we saw Jason, he and Lindsay Hubbard had a pretty serious thing going on. It, unfortunately, fizzled out, but inadvertently led HubbHouse back into Carl Radke’s arms. There are no hard feelings for Jason though and he’s apparently making the most out of his bachelor life by dating one of Dubai’s finest single ladies.

This is the second time Brooks has acquainted herself with Bravolebs from other shows. She got into it with RHOBH’s resident pot-stirrer Lisa Rinna and showed Rinna not to bully the new girls on the block. It seems like the date went Jason was a much calmer introduction.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT BROOKS AND JASON WENT ON A DATE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THESE TWO TOGETHER FOR REAL?

[Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Bravo]