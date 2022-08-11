Bravo’s Most Philanthropic Real Housewives

Once in a while it’s a good idea to step back from heavy drama and mudslinging, just for a second, and focus on the positive. We don’t get a lot of positive in the Bravo world, but low and behold, sometimes the stars are actually doing good things in front of and behind the camera. While charitable events might not bring high ratings, it’s fair to say bad stuff garners more press than helping out your neighbor. Let’s switch it up a bit and take a look at some of our current and former Housewives out on the streets doing good work.

Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

I know, I know, people are currently annoyed with Kyle Richards and I get it. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely having a moment. But go to your happy place and check out what Kyle does that will NOT irritate you. Kyle and Mauricio Umansky support several well-known charities. We’ve seen her hold an elaborate function for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles on RHOBH.

She and Mo are on the “First Families” list of CHLA, which is only given to supporters who have donated more than $100k or more to the hospital. But did you know she supports quite a few foundations? They include, GOOD+ Foundation™, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, and The Trevor Project. Most recently Kyle donated $25k to Jamie Lee Curtis’ foundation, My Hand In Yours. That was so chic of you, Kyle!

Dolores Catania, Real Housewives of New Jersey

Our girl Dolores Catania hit the trenches, literally, when Covid decided to change the world. In 2020 the Real Housewives of New Jersey star partnered with St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey. She asked colleagues, businesspeople, and friends to donate food, shoes, and medical supplies to the healthcare workers on the front lines. Dolores collaborated with Spartan Meal Preps to provide 100 meals, RX Water to provide 240 bottles of much-needed water, and Dolce Aesthetics NY to provide face masks and gloves.

Also provided were special shoes with removeable soles so as not to track germs into your home. She also collaborated with The Kids For Kids Foundation’s Hamburgers for Heroes program, which feeds law enforcement and first responders. If that’s not enough, she works with the nonprofit organization, Oasis, to give groceries for impoverished mothers and children.

Kathy Hilton, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton is RIIIIICCCCCCCHHHHHHHH. We all know it, it’s not a secret. So hopefully she dumps some of that cash towards a worthy cause every now and then, right? Welp, Kyle must have taken notes from Big Sis because Kathy has dropped some big bucks. She is renowned for her extensive involvement with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). This organization is a “national nonprofit program that recruits, trains, supervises, and supports community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the child welfare system”.

Kathy was named the first-ever CASA of LA Ambassador for all of her work. But that’s not all, her generosity is widespread amongst several important causes including The Make a Wish Foundation, and The Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New York Alum

While Bethenny Frankel flew the Real Housewives of New York coop, we would be remiss if the Bstrong Foundation was absent from a discussion on philanthropy. Even if you are not a fan of hers, you have to respect the time, effort, and cojones she has put into her charity work. Beth doesn’t specialize in one particular organization, she’s just there when shit hits the fan. This woman uses her platform for good and damn if we don’t love to see it. Since the conception of her foundation, Bstrong has supported the following: The Ukraine Crisis, New York apartment building fire, Kentucky tornado clean-up, US Homeless Holiday Initiative, the tragedy at Astroworld, multiple hurricane relief efforts, Haiti earthquake relief, the Texas winter blackout… I mean, the list goes on and on and on. Need more? Her little peanut Bryn Hoppy has her own Save the Animals deal.

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alum

Even though Lisa Vanderpump is no longer running with the devils women of Beverly Hills, she is still running her charitable organizations. She has always been a strong supporter of the LGBTQIA community, but we all know her heart lies with four-legged creatures. During her time on RHOBH, fans saw quite a few of Lisa’s functions in support of dogs and it’s probably the only thing the entire cast never argued about. In 2016, LVP founded Vanderpump Dogs to “help create a better world for dogs”.

Lisa also challenged the Yulin Dog Meat Festival after horrific images of slaughter and abuse that dogs in Yulin, China face blipped on her radar. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation includes grassroots efforts like low-cost spay/neuter for rescue pet owners in Los Angeles to global health research with the World Health Organization to outlaw the consumption of dog meat. In 2018 Lisa was recognized by US Congress when H.Res.401 passed, urging all nations to outlaw the dog and cat meat trade.

These are just a few of our fair ladies who have given a helpful hand to society. Sometimes we need to remember these things when rogue lip-licking is happening or we question a person’s ability to function in the real world. Who are your favorite philanthropic Housewives?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]