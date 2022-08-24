Lisa Vanderpump Slams Teddi Mellencamp As “Disgusting” After Teddi Falsely Claims That Lisa “Had No Relationship” With Her Late Brother

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s beloved mother, Lois Rinna, passed away after suffering a stroke in November of 2021. RHOBH viewers have watched Rinna navigate her grief this season. Rinna repeatedly attacked her co-star, Sutton Stracke.

She has also been “a flipping nightmare” on social media. Rinna jumped into a dispute between Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins. A screenshot of Rinna’s comments was shared by therealhousewiveszone. “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna posted. “And if you’re just so triggered by our show and a lot of you pussies are…Go watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai.”

Rinna apologized on Instagram for her behavior. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” she wrote. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

When former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, passed away in 2018 of a drug overdose, compassion for Lisa was in short supply. Even her bestie at the time, Kyle Richards, didn’t seem concerned about Lisa’s grief.

Reality Blurb! reported that Lisa is clapping back at former co-star Teddi Mellencamp’s comments about her brother. Teddi made the shocking remarks on her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s in a Pod.

@LoveAndyC shared an audio clip of the podcast on Twitter. “Do you think that [Rinna] gets a hall pass because she’s going through all this stuff and she can be mean all she wants?” Tamra asked Teddi. “I know she’s going through grief and I know it’s hard.”

Teddi replied that Rinna had an “extremely strong” relationship with her mother. “We had never even known she had a brother, she had no relationship with him and didn’t speak to him, [and] we got killed for not giving her grace,” Teddi commented about the death of Lisa’s brother.

“I did not [give Vanderpump grace] because I was like, ‘You’ve never spoken about him. You said you don’t have a relationship with him and now this is our reason why you tried to get Dorit [Kemsley] in trouble for the dog… That’s why you’re doing this bad behavior?’” Teddi remarked. “I didn’t understand it.”

Well, the Twitterverse wasn’t happy about Teddi’s hot takes. One follower posted, “So, they didn’t know she had a brother, but they know she didn’t have a relationship with him. [Mean girls] just can’t stop with the excuses of their horrible behavior towards [Lisa Vanderpump].”

“How dare she? I’ve put up with her lies for long enough…ugh don’t even know her Twitter handle,” Lisa tweeted along with a photo of her and her brother. “Please share to her.”

Another user also came for Teddi. “[Teddi Mellencamp] wow how truly vile are you. Seriously you need to reflect on what you said about [Lisa Vanderpump] and her brother.”

Lisa responded, “I agree. Keep my brother’s name out of your mouth.”

“How disgusting is [Teddi Mellencamp]!!! Way to get to the lowest point,” another follower wrote. “I agree…ugh disgusting,” Lisa tweeted.

One fan shot down Teddi’s statements that Lisa never mentioned her brother by posting a clip showing a heartbroken Lisa talking to Teddi about her grief. “She knew all about LVP’s brother. She needs to apologize,” another follower posted.

Lisa wrote, “Yes…this was on Pump Rules…before Housewives started. Anyway, let’s put it to bed…it is what it is…unfortunately,” she added.

In a final tweet, Lisa said, “Ok let’s move on…I said what I had to say… No viciousness please…”

Tamra shared her thoughts and seemed sympathetic to Lisa. “I don’t know the backstory of what happened during that season of [RHOBH], I was just stating I remember the passing of her brother,” Tamra wrote. “I love you [Lisa Vanderpump] and am sorry for your loss.” Lisa responded by posting a purple heart and praying hands emoji.

I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that Teddi and Lisa’s recent truce is now officially over.

