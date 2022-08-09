Lisa Rinna Admits That She’s “Been A Flipping Nightmare” On Social Media

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been wild on social media lately. In June of 2022, Lisa shared a screenshot of a text message with someone and didn’t bother to blur out the phone number. Yikes!

When RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais began squabbling with newbie Diana Jenkins, Lisa leaped into the middle of their feud. Therealhousewiveszone shared a screenshot of Lisa’s comments.

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Lisa wrote. “I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.” She concluded her post with the confusing words, “And if you’re just so triggered by our show and a lot of you pussies are…Go watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai.”

As you can imagine, Lisa’s remarks didn’t sit well with the ladies of RHODubai. Queens of Bravo shared their remarks. “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth,” Chanel Ayan tweeted.

“Why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmm,” Caroline Brooks posted.

Andy Cohen called Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard a mess on social media during the reunion last season. Candiace now wants Andy to call out Lisa for her comments.

It was clear to RHOBH viewers how much Lisa loved her mother, Lois Rinna. In November of 2021, Lois passed away after suffering a stroke. She was 93 years old.

Lisa apologized for her recent behavior in an Instagram post and discussed her grief. That post has been deleted. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you,” Lisa wrote. Still, Lisa was upset that Lois was only celebrated in one episode of RHOBH.

During Lisa’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy attempted to get to the bottom of her social media anger. “We have so many… I mean I don’t know where to start,” Andy said. “I haven’t been here in a long time, Andy,” Lisa stated.

“I know, and you’ve been making a lot of trouble for yourself,” Andy remarked. “I know,” Lisa replied.

“The social media, man. I called Candiace [Dillard] a disaster,” Andy stated. Lisa responded, “I’m such a freaking mess. I’m a freaking mess.”

“You are,” Andy agreed. Wait–is Lisa owning it?

“Call me whatever you want,” she added. Andy stated that Lisa is “a total disaster.” “I am,” Lisa commented. “It’s true.” Andy said, “Right. You make so much trouble for yourself.”

Lisa responded, “Andy, I’ve just been a nightmare right now. That’s all I can tell you.” She continued, “I have been a flipping nightmare. I know it. I acknowledge it. I have tried to fix it as much as I can.” The RHOBH star added, “I am fully aware…I’m fully self-aware that I am a mess right now. I’m just a mess. So, let’s hope it’s gets better.” Fingers crossed, I guess.

“Let’s hope,” Andy responded. “I mean that’s all I can say,” Lisa commented.

“You know what the funny thing is? Well, guess what? I have headline news for you. It’s all in your hands,” Andy stated.

“I know!” Lisa exclaimed. “It’s in your control,” Andy reminded her again.

But will Lisa listen to Andy? I have a feeling there may be some savage social media posts in out future.

TELL US- IS GRIEF TO BLAME FOR LISA’S RECENT SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT LISA OWNED IT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]