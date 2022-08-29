Sutton Stracke Goes Instagram Official With Man She Dated On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has gotten dark these days. If they didn’t give Kathy Hilton that massive paycheck she asked for, it would truly be difficult to watch the current season. Diana Jenkins has brought nothing but negativity to the show with her first season. The Fox Force Five is worse than ever, and they’ve relied on picking petty fights with Sutton Stracke to give them storylines.

Sutton is one of the bright lights shining through the darkness on RHOBH. She’s quirky and weird, but we like her that way. She’s not afraid of Diana, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, or anyone else who tries to come for her. Thankfully, she has Garcelle Beauvais to back her up and act as her partner in authenticity. Together, the best RHOBH duo are making FFF own it, for real. Sutton is rich, hunny. Single and rich. Well, she was. She recently decided to debut her new boyfriend on Instagram to make things official, according to Page Six.

Sutton posted a cute selfie on Instagram of herself with Sanjit Das, her new boy toy. “Good things do come out of #rhobh,” the cheeky caption read. Sutty Butty went on a date with Sanjit on RHOBH. We saw the ladies group FaceTime him at a party, where Sutton embarrassingly revealed she actually liked him while he was on the phone. Crystal Kung Minkoff was quick to show Sutty and her new man some love, and say, “I told you so” to her friend. Crystal commented on Sutton’s post, “I take ALL CREDIT.” Kyle Richards, who is notoriously wishy-washy with Sutton, wrote “Yess” under the photo. Go girl, give us nothing.

Sanjit is a former contestant on Jeopardy!, and we know Sutton has a thing for a man with brains. The Instagram relationship announcement was a nice break from all the RHOBH drama that has been going on ahead of the reunion. Sutton is clearly living her best life in her new home. Now, she’s got a man by her side and some solid friends. Fox Force Five is clearly intimidated because Sutton is entering the RHOBH reunion on a high note.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]