Dorit Kemsley Slams Sutton Stracke For Making Legal Letter About Erika Jayne A “Bigger Deal” Than It Was

Last season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke earned her diamond by questioning Erika Jayne. In 2021, Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girardi was accused of allegedly stealing $26 million in funds from his clients’ settlements. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna weren’t going to question Erika about anything.

Not much has changed during Season 12 of RHOBH. Erika was drunk during Garcelle Beavais’ birthday soiree and propositioned Garcelle’s son, Oliver Saunders, for a threesome. Then Erika swore at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax. “Get the f*ck outta here before you get in trouble,” she yelled. Classy!

Erika later apologized to Garcelle for being out of line. But Garcelle also took issue with Erika calling her friendship with Sutton “a liability.” And this is coming from the same woman who was served with court papers for a $50 million racketeering lawsuit. Just saying!

Erika even called out Garcelle for “cleaning up” for Sutton. Garcelle and Sutton are besties all the way. “Bring on the reunion!!!! Sick of this BS,” Garcelle tweeted.

Reality Blurb! reported that Sutton discussed why she brought up the legal letter on the RHOBH: After Show. “First of all, I got the letter the day before we left for Mexico. And then, when I got the letter, my attorney said to me, ‘Do not bring this up. Let me figure all of this stuff out,’” Sutton explained. “And I was very upset. That’s why the liability thing, as a friend, was hitting me real hard. I’m a liability? Don’t think so!” I can’t help but love Sutton.

Sutton brought up the legal letter at Dorit’s charity dinner. “I had finally gotten word from my attorney; everything had been settled so I knew that I could bring it up. So, when we were all sitting around after [Melissa Etheridge]’s performance, somebody said, ‘Is there anything else that we need to share with the group?’” Sutton remarked. “And I said, ‘Yep, I’ve got something that I wanna talk about.’”

It turns out that some of the RHOBH ladies already knew about the letter. “Sutton had shared this with me a while before. I didn’t think she was ever going to mention it,” Kyle stated. “So, when she dropped that bomb, I was like, ‘Oh God, no.’ Where’s the nearest exit?”

Dorit was upset with the way that Sutton portrayed the letter. “What bothers me is that she alluded that it was a lot bigger deal. She was sent an email. Nothing was official,” Dorit stated. “It was kinda like, ‘Hey, do you wanna speak up?’ Because they had seen her being very vocal.” She continued, “She didn’t have to get a lawyer for it. In order to kind of make a dig, she made something look like it was a much bigger deal,” Dorit added.

Erika also weighed in on the letter. Shocker! “This is the sh-t I don’t like. This is my life we’re talking about. I’m facing real problems,” Erika remarked. “I’m tired of advocating for myself and getting the sh-t kicked out of me.”

Erika claimed that she told her RHOBH castmates not to discuss her legal problems. “The more all of you talk about this, the more people on the peripheral will come to you,” Erika said that she told them.

“And here’s the other thing: Sutton did not know anything, and if you want to go back to the reunion, you can see me say, ‘Well if you know something, you need to tell me,’” Erika stated. “She didn’t.”

Kyle added, “All of us here have known Erika longer, and yet none of us were contacted by any lawyers so I’m thinking, ‘I think Erika’s probably right.’”

TELL US- IS DORIT CORRECT THAT SUTTON MADE THE LETTER OUT TO BE MORE THAN IT WAS? WHY DO YOU THINK ONLY SUTTON WAS CONTACTED?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]