My Real Housewives Of Orange County Dream Cast

Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to film and coming back for Season 17! Say what you want, this show has staying power. While there have been totally trash seasons in recent years, I have faith in this coming season because Tamra Judge is back. But I have even more faith because Bravo surprised us with a Housewives crossover casting decision: Taylor Armstrong is joining as a friend. If Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is any indication, Taylor will deliver on RHOC. These changes have me thinking about my dream OC cast. Just remember, this is MY OPINION! And share yours in the comments!

Tamra Judge

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it forever, the day Tamra declared herself the hottest housewife in Orange County was the day RHOC changed forever. Well, that, and the time she threw wine at Jeana Keough. So, no dream cast is complete without Tamra!

Gretchen Rossi

Tammy Sue has made many enemies in her time, one being Gretchen Rossi. Tamra got Gretchen “naked wasted” during Season 4 and they never recovered. For that alone, I want Gretchen opposite Tamra because the show was so good when both of these women were going at each other. Plus, with Gretchen comes OG veteran Househusband Slade Smiley!

Meghan King

Meghan King had one of the strongest introductory seasons to RHOC ever. At the time, she was married to Jim Edmonds, and his ex-wife was sadly dying of cancer. So Meghan was on a mission to destroy anyone who was going to go ahead and lie about having it. Who would do something like that?! That would be Brooks Ayers, Vicki Gunvalson’s biggest mistake ever. Meghan held Vicki to the fire without an ounce of intimidation. RHOC needs someone as tough as Meghan.

Alexis Bellino

Alexis Bellino got under Heather Dubrow’s skin for being a phony. She pissed Tamra off for … having implants too? Who knows, but Jesus Jugs is a great nickname. Now that Alexis is free from Jim Bellino, I want to see her on RHOC living her best life and maybe making amends with Tamra.

Kristin Cavallari

Keeping with the spirit of strong crossovers, let’s get the original Laguna Beach bad girl on RHOC! Kristin Cavallari is a veteran reality star, successful business woman, and one hundred percent herself on camera. She wouldn’t be intimidated by anyone and I think she’d be a super fun addition to the show.

Vicki Gunvalson

I know some won’t agree, but if RHOC has some good years left, and I think it does, Vicki better be on it. It’s only right since Vicki is the OG housewife. I don’t care what Ramona Singer says! Plus I want to watch Tamra and Vicki ride off into the sunset together when RHOC ends. Alright, your turn!

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]