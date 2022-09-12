Tom Schwartz And James Kennedy Had Multiple Conversations About Rumor Tom Hooked Up With Raquel Leviss At Coachella

According to Tom Schwartz and People, James Kennedy “definitely” believed the rumors that Tom and Raquel Leviss hooked up at Coachella in April.

Tom had to have several sit-downs with his Vanderpump Rules castmate after the rumors of his tryst with Raquel at Coachella spread. At the time, an anonymous source shared, “Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out. Seems like [Peter Madrigal] was definitely for optics. The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first-time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture but I’m sure someone did…”

Alas, no pictures were ever released. Tom later tweeted to his followers and said, “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella.”