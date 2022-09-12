Tom Schwartz And James Kennedy Had Multiple Conversations About Rumor Tom Hooked Up With Raquel Leviss At Coachella

According to Tom Schwartz and People, James Kennedy “definitely” believed the rumors that Tom and Raquel Leviss hooked up at Coachella in April.
Tom had to have several sit-downs with his Vanderpump Rules castmate after the rumors of his tryst with Raquel at Coachella spread. At the time, an anonymous source shared, “Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out. Seems like [Peter Madrigal] was definitely for optics. The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first-time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture but I’m sure someone did…”
Alas, no pictures were ever released. Tom later tweeted to his followers and said, “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella.”
Behind the scenes, Schwartz revealed that he had to have several conversations with James to assure him nothing had happened. “We’ve had like five heart-to-hearts over this,” he told Scheana Shayduring an interview on her podcast. “It took, like, three conversations for him to believe me, I think.”
During the podcast interview, Scheana asked whether Tom would wish that he could “make the rumors true.” He responded with a shy, “I don’t know what to say.” Scheana replied and revealed, “The other night, [Raquel and I] were talking about how this got brought up, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I haven’t made out with Schwartz… yet.”
“She said that?” Schwartz asked in shock, and Sheana confirmed, “She said that.”
The Coachella rumors started just one month after Tom and Katie Maloney filed for divorce following 3-years of marriage and 12 years as a couple. Up until these rumors, Katie and Tom were claiming that they’ve “done a damn good job of divorcing each other.”
As for Raquel and James, Raquel has admitted that she is “nervous” to start filming for Season 10 of VPRafter her reunion break-up in Season 9. “It’s going to be a different dynamic this time,” she said. “And we haven’t hung out since the breakup, so it’s definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I’m used to.”
Since the Coachella rumors have been put to bed, more news about Raquel and Tom has come to the surface. This time, the scene of the hook-up was Scheana’s camera-filled wedding in Mexico, from which Katie was disinvited.
