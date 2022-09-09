Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Most Memorable Fights On Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is filming Season 10 right now and it’s projected to be epic! Raquel Leviss is single and mingling with seemingly everyone on Bravo. Brock Davies and Scheana Shay got married with cameras rolling (of course). Then, there’s Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who are in the midst of a divorce. Rumor has it that Katie was caught on film screaming at Tom for making out with Raquel at Scheana’s second wedding. Before this season starts, let’s take a look back at some of Tom and Katie’s most memorable fights.

1. When Schwartz poured a beer on Katie’s head

The most important night ever filmed for Season 2 of Pump Rules was Stassi Schroeder’s f*$#ing birthday. Jax Taylor showed up in Vegas, uninvited, wearing a chunky cable knit sweater and ready to fight. For whatever reason, Schwartz got in on the drama and poured a beer on Katie’s head. This was actually Tom’s second time pouring beer on a woman’s head because he had done the same thing to Stassi at her birthday the year before. Absolutely not ok, Tom.

2. When Katie told Tom his dick didn’t work

Katie and Tom had many fights throughout their relationship, but they fought the most in the months leading up to their wedding. In hindsight, both of them probably knew they shouldn’t get married. Regardless, before the wedding, while running errands, Katie drove off, leaving Schwartz in a parking lot alone, saying “let’s talk about how your dick doesn’t work.” Tom replied, completely emasculated, “my dick works fine.” It was a low point for poor Tom who has a history of not sleeping with his wife, and maybe sleeping with other women in Vegas instead.

3. Tom and Katie in New Orleans

Of of the worst fights we ever saw between Tom and Katie was on their joint bachelor/bachelorette party. The bubbas had one too many libations and had swept every single problem they ever had under the rug. They reached a boiling point in Nola. This was where Katie finally admitted she was resentful of Tom for cheating with a girl in Vegas – like any person would be. It also came out that they never even talked about if he had sex with Vegas girl or not. In that episode, it doesn’t even seem like Tom ever wound up telling her the truth. This is the infamous trip where Tom Sandoval, dressed as Sia, busted in the door while Schwartz was dressed as a bride on the toilet, and screamed about him being a battered wife. The whole trip was bonkers.

4. “Your man made out with my friend!”

Katie and Lala Kent didn’t get along for many seasons. Katie, who was apparently “trying to get popped,” had talked trash about Randall Emmett, now a known cheater and liar. Lala, in retaliation, shared with Scheana and Ariana Madix that Schwartz had made out with Lala’s friend. He also called her bubba, which is just so sad. Tom, in classic Schwartz fashion, told Katie about the revelation in public like the man-child he is. Katie was understandably upset and told Tom he’s never drinking again. To which Peter Pan replied, “you don’t tell me what to do, ever.”

5. “That’s why I don’t have sex with her”

Season 9 wasn’t the greatest because the cast was adjusting to a lot of change. But one thing that stuck out to me that season was when Katie mentioned that Schwartz had kicked their door in after drinking too much one night. Red flag! That incident was never addressed on the show. After that though, Randall played a prank on Sandoval because he teepeed Jax’s house. The prank involved fake cops and Katie voiced her concerns. Schwartz, totally drunk, overreacted and told everyone “this is why I don’t have sex with her.”

Here’s hoping these two fight less now that they’re divorcing!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]