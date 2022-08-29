Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Reportedly Hooked Up At Scheana Shay’s Wedding

Somebody let Taylor Ann Green know, she might not want Andy Cohen setting her up with Tom Schwartz after all. There’s been a lot of rumors flying in the wake of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s wedding to baby daddy Brock Davies; and it looks like one of them might have some actual truth behind it. And no, I’m not talking about whether or not Scheana wore a crop top. Too soon?

Lisa Vanderpump elected not to attend a second Scheana wedding. Former castmates Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were not invited (most likely thanks to their last-minute wedding cut list). However, several VPR Bravolebrities did elect to show up. I’d imagine due, in no small part, to the fact that Scheana and Brock’s wedding was actually filmed for Pump Rules. Looking at you Jax Taylor, trying to get the attention of any camera person who would look your way.

It was reported by E! News that soon to be divorcees Tom and Katie Maloney were on the outs during the Cancun nuptials, with Katie not even attending some of the events. Rumors started as far back as Coachella (which thanks to James Kennedy, we all know Raquel Leviss loves) that Tom and Raquel were hooking up and holding hands. And this has left Katie less than plussed. Regardless of whether or not Tom denied being at the music festival in the first place.

Now, according to UsWeekly, a source from the Scheana wedding headquarters is reporting that Tom and Raquel not only hooked up at the wedding, but that they hooked up at the wedding.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved.” Which never leads to bad decisions. Said nobody ever. You know how weddings go. And both Tom and Raquel were part of the wedding party.

And while Katie was in Cancun… at the same time…with other non-wedding goers. It seems that she skipped the wedding all together. Which seems like an odd choice. But maybe that’s just me?

Regardless, Katie seemed to be thankful to be home. Sharing, “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real..back in my safe place feels gooooood.” Maybe I’m naïve, but if that’s the case, then perhaps don’t go to the same location as your ex, who’s attending a wedding. No?

