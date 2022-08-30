Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore.

The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s Mexican wedding to Brock Davies revealed that Katie caught Tom and Raquel “heavily making out.” Said the source, “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

Leading up to the wedding itself, Tom and Raquel were rumored to be hooking up. The insider explained, “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave. Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area.”

They also said that Tom and Raquel “were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it. I saw them kissing several times. That same day, but prior to that incident, I saw them making out in the spa area. They had their hands all over each other.”

It’s no secret that VPR has even tanking the last few seasons. Even after Bravo cleaned house with the cast. So I think most of us are assuming these leaks are being planted to drum up interest in the upcoming season. Plus, Brock recently came out and said in an Instagram comment about the incident that Katie wasn’t even at the wedding. He wrote, “She was disinvited but rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'” Ok, can one of you kids explain to me what “rocked up” means? Please.

Katie wrote on the same post, “I’m enjoying all the untruths.” But she seemed to be in a bad mood about the trip. Katie wrote on her Instagram Stories, “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real. Back in my safe place feels so goooooood.”

Rumors of Tom and Raquel hooking up first started back in April when it was alleged that they hooked up at Coachella. Tom denied it, telling fans, “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]