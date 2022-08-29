Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all.

Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front row seats to the chaos. Or is that part of the setup? I can’t tell anymore.

Following Sheana and Brock’s big day, rumors started whirling about Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Raquel Leviss. Despite endlessly assuring their followers there is no animosity plaguing their divorce, word has it Katie and Tom were on the outs ahead of Scheana’s Cancun wedding. Some people link it all back to rumors of Tom and Raquel holding hands (and then some) at Coachella in the spring, though Schwartzy is adamant he didn’t even attend the festival.

Now, someone from Scheana’s wedding has let it slip that Tom and Raquel were hooking, hooking up at the reception celebration. Both Tom and Raquel stood up as members of the wedding party. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” a source shared. As if we haven’t all seen what happens when Schwartz goes to Mexico.

Meanwhile, Katie was in Cancun but skipped the wedding entirely(?) She later posted to Instagram saying, “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real..back in my safe place feels gooooood.” Strange.

While it’s unclear the exact details of what happened between Katie, Tom, and Raquel in Cancun, the breadcrumbs to Season 10 are still being dropped. @commentsbybravo posted a picture from another account of these three with a headline screenshot reading, “Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex- Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss After Catching Them Heavily Making Out”.

On the original post, someone argued that Katie didn’t even attend the wedding. Brock commented back saying, “She was disinvited but rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip'” Cringe!

Katie caught the post and wrote her own response. She said, “I’m enjoying all the untruths” with a popcorn emoji for flare. What in the Scheana_it’sallhappening.gif is going on around here?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]