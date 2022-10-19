Katie Maloney Says She Is Dating A 25-Year-Old Guy Following Split From Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz isn’t the only one getting their groove back after the slew of Vanderpump Rules breakups that took place since Season 9.

In March, Tom and Katie Maloney took to Instagram to confirm their divorce after 3 years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. Quickly, Tom was rumored to be hooking up with castmate Raquel Leviss on the low. Tom denies anything happened, but things didn’t stop there.

Tom and Raquel were later caught canoodling at Scheana Shay’s wedding which was filmed for Season 10. Katie was notably absent from the event. But according to Page Six, she’s baaaaack.

Katie is back in the game and dating again! During BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, she revealed that she even has a new main-man in her life. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she said. Katie maintains that her new relationship is nothing serious. I just want to know if we will be getting a pic of this youngster.

“Single girl Katie is having a good time,” Katie said of herself during the exclusive. “It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different.”

Katie shared that she initially tried to move on from Tommy Boy by downloading the membership-based private dating app, Raya. She moved on after she was turned away.

“They waitlisted me, so I thought, ‘This was a sign,’” she explained. “Instagram works. You can just slide in some DMs. That’s what’s up. Instagram is kind of a dating app. Also, all the guys are kind of, like, young. But that’s kind of fun, too.”

Katie and Tom finalized their divorce in recent weeks. When they announced their split in March, Katie cheesily wrote, “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz also reflected on the good times in his marriage announcing, “I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy.” I’m so sure.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]