Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Settle Divorce

Many Vanderpump Rules fans were stunned by the news that the last “OG” couple standing, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, were ending their marriage. The couple wed in August of 2016 in an enchanted forest wedding while Bravo cameras rolled. Katie and Schwartz got married for a second time in Las Vegas in 2019. There was a snafu with the paper work, so their first wedding wasn’t legal. Oops!

Katie and Schwartz announced their split on Instagram. “After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” Katie posted. “Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz reflected on the good times in their marriage in his Instagram post. “I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy,” he said.

Katie revealed that the duo had been fighting for months before they decided to end their marriage. Of course, one issue was that Schwartz never seemed to take Katie’s side. Duh! His character flaw played out in every season of Pump Rules. Last season, Schwartz sided with his business partner, Tom Sandoval, over his wife. In the end, Schwartz did accept responsibility for their breakup.

Katie filed for divorce on March 22, 2022. Page Six reported that the duo’s divorce has been settled. Court documents were filed on Sept. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Katie requested that the court waive spousal support for both parties “forever.” According to the documents, Schwartz and Katie reached an agreement about how to split up their joint assets. Their divorce will be finalized when the judge signs off on their settlement documents.

While Katie and Schwartz’s split was amicable, a rumored hook-up between Schwartz and VPR cast member Raquel Leviss seems to have stirred up some drama. Raquel was fresh off her broken engagement to James Kennedy. When Scheana Shay finally tied the knot with Brock Davies, Raquel was a bridesmaid. Schwartz served as a groomsman during the nuptials in Mexico.

There were unconfirmed reports that Raquel and Schwartz hooked up during the wedding. Scheana couldn’t confirm whether or not it happened. She only saw the duo “talking.”

A production source claimed that “Raquel [Leviss] and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding.” Katie supposedly blamed Scheana for encouraging the duo to get together. We are talking about adults, people. Well, sort of.

Another insider at Scheana’s wedding claimed that Katie saw Raquel and Schwartz “heavily making out.” The source continued, “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

Season 10 of Pump Rules looks like it will have some interesting story lines after all. I’m here for it!

[Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]