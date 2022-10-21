Erika Jayne Says She Was Joking About Dorit And PK Kemsley Being The Next Bravo Couple To Split

Uh, oh… is there a new feud brewing among the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Maybe so — and this time, it’s between the Ice Queen and the fashionista herself, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley.

The beginning of RHOBH season 12 showcased Dorit and PK going through the unimaginable after dealing with the aftermath of their home invasion. Consequently, Dorit really spent the season in the background trying to heal and work on regaining her footing with her family after such a violation.

In the midst of that, Dorit and her husband PK Kemsley were also trolled online by fans of the show accusing Dorit of having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Both families have responded to the rumors claiming they are nonsense and the pair are nothing more than close friends.

Meanwhile, at BravoCon 2022, Erika was asked a question about who she thought the next couple to split would be, and to the world’s surprise, she marched centerstage and said, “I choose Dorit and PK.”

Uhh… your besties, Dorit and PK? Ok, then. I mean, can you say flabbergasted!? The other Bravolebs on stage were also visibly shaken with their mouths hanging so low they could touch the floor. Dorit, clearly not happy with her friend throwing her under the bus responded in an Instagram comment saying, “Misery loves company. What else can I say? Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

Yikes, what a tense moment between a set of friends who haven’t argued in public like this for years.

PK — who is also friends with EJ after having a bumpy start with the couple on the first season of RHOBH — responded with his own Instagram post adding, “Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings,” he said — noting the diamond earrings that Garcelle Beauvais thought she should’ve given back to help the victims of Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes.

“Now, she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up … Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking,” he finished.

Mmm, at this point in their drama, I didn’t think Erika was being serious. At first, it was shocking, but after thinking for a moment, I couldn’t see Erika just doing this randomly. Especially when they have what appears to be a great relationship.

Erika confirmed my suspicions (and the fans’) by responding to PK saying, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking.”

Well… clearly not. Although I don’t think this is enough drama to stir up any long-term storyline for the upcoming season, it may be enough to stir up a little rift. Who knows? What I do know is that I will be tuned in.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ERIKA JAYNE TELLING PK SHE WAS JOKING ABOUT HER STATEMENT? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE AN ERIKA VS DORIT FEUD?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]