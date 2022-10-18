Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and two children. Dorit worked on healing from the trauma that she experienced.

During the RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Dorit angered host Kyle Richards when she opted to stay with an upset Erika Jayne instead of going to an event that Kyle planned.

Dorit called rumors that she was having an affair with Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, “vile.” Brands By Bravo on Instagram shared the video clip from Watch What Happens Live. The foursome are good friends, and Dorit eagerly squashed the gossip.

Meanwhile, PK was arrested in November of 2021 for a suspected DUI. Dorit wasn’t thrilled about her husband’s actions.

According to Page Six, when Erika was asked an uncomfortable question at BravoCon, she gave an unexpected response. Buckle up, Dorit!

Erika was asked, “Which Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to Splitsville next?” She initially tried to duck the question, stating “I don’t want to answer this question because I feel bad.”

After a round of booing from the crowd, Erika gave her answer. She sauntered to the front of the stage, and said, “Dorit and PK.” Many of the Housewives were stunned, including Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. I’m sure Dorit was shocked by her Fox Force Five friend’s comment. As for Erika, she seemed unaffected as she coolly put down her mic, shook her ponytails, and crossed her legs.

Erika was slammed on Instagram for pushing a “real good friend” under the bus. But another fan had a different notion. “I think she did this to secure her and Dorit – their contracts for next season,” the fan stated.

“I think Erika is trying to help them both stay on the show. She’s trying to create drama for a storyline,” another Instagram user said.

Dorit, who married PK in 2015, also reacted to the video of Erika’s comments on Instagram. The designer wrote, “Misery loves company. What else can j [sic] say? Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are,” she added.

Dorit and her husband have faced split rumors before. In February of 2020, the couple battled rumors of an impending divorce. Both PK and Dorit posted the same black-and-white photo on Instagram. “Happy Valentines to my love @doritkemsley,” PK captioned the photo.

I have no idea why Erika would name Dorit and PK unless it was to line up a story for next season.

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM]