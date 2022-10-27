Luis Ruelas Called Joe Giudice The Day He Married Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice has been a mainstay on the Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show’s inception. From her iconic table flip to her eccentric personality, she’s one of the main reasons fans tune in to see what the Garden State ladies are up to. Throughout her run on the show, Teresa has showcased a lot. Obviously, her legal troubles were shown extensively, and so were her marital issues with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

After both Teresa and Joe served their prison sentences, Joe was deported back to Italy which ultimately led to their divorce from each other. Teresa has since remarried Luis Ruelas, which will be featured on the upcoming season of RHONJ, and it appears the two couldn’t be happier together. Her love bubble is still intact and viewers have been waiting anxiously to see it all play out on screen.

Although Tre and Joe are now divorced, Luis is revealing to Us Weekly that he gave the former RHONJ star a call the day he was set to marry Teresa. “I spoke to Joe, actually, [on] the day of the wedding. Called him to let him know that, you know, I’m committed to his daughters and committed to Teresa,” he said.

Teresa and Joe have four daughters together, all of which have grown up in front of the cameras. It’s nice to see Luis, Teresa, and Joe all in a respectable place wishing nothing but the best for each other.

The same can’t be said for the entire family, however. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga, who has also been featured on RHONJ since season 3, skipped the couple’s wedding after a huge blowup took place during filming. Joe and Melissa have broken their silence regarding their absence and so have Teresa and Luis. Cast members have shared their opinions regarding the situation, while other Bravolebs have also chimed in. Teresa made it clear that she’s done with the back and forth with Joe and Mel and has no interest in reconciling moving forward. During BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen confirmed the feud between the couples is so intense they had to separate the RHONJ panel into two different sessions so there wouldn’t be any further drama.

Bravo fans still have some time to wait before they can see the wedding, and the wedding drama, up close and personal. But until then, there’s still plenty to catch up on before the season officially starts. Although there’s sure to be explosive drama, seeing Teresa walk down the aisle should make it all worth it.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LUIS CALLING JOE GIUDICE BEFORE HIS WEDDING TO TERESA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]