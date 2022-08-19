Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She “Gravitated More Toward” Teresa Giudice Than Melissa Gorga; Says It’s “A Little Sad” That Melissa Skipped Teresa’s Wedding

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach Cynthia Bailey has been living her best life since she left the franchise in 2021. She relocated to Los Angeles with her husband Mike Hill and has been adding acting roles to her resume.

While Cynthia has been concentrating on her acting, she made it clear that making the jump to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a possibility. She knows almost the entire cast. Cynthia recently starred in Season 1 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Kyle Richards. Let’s just say the two ladies didn’t hit it off.

Cynthia also had issues with her RHOA co-star Kenya Moore during the tropical get-away. Their close friendship still hasn’t recovered.

It was a delightful surprise that Cynthia ended up becoming close to Real Housewives of New Jersey “OG” Teresa Giudice during RHUGT.

Cynthia even questioned Teresa about her stay at “camp.” Teresa doesn’t discuss that place, but she opened up to Cynthia about it. “I really, really like Teresa Giudice a lot,” Cynthia stated. “I’m happy to call her my new friend.”

Cynthia was present at Teresa and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding ceremony, along with a gaggle of other Housewives.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, chose not to attend. Allegedly, some unconfirmed cheating rumors about Melissa were brought up during filming of the RHONJ finale.

Melissa starred in RHUGT with Teresa and Cynthia. Cynthia told Page Six that “I organically gravitated more toward Teresa.”

She continued, “You watch ‘Jersey,’ and, in my mind, I just thought Teresa was crazy or something. I didn’t know what she was like,” Cynthia added. “I was like, ‘Is she going to come to the trip and just flip all the tables in Turks and Caicos?’” Valid question, Cynthia.

“I realized that she’s just the coolest, sweetest woman that I’ve ever met,” the actress explained. “She’s just happy and in love and I really connected with that — because when I first met [my husband] Mike [Hill], I was just so obsessed and madly in love.” Cynthia and Mike’s love story was sweet.

“If anyone could actually be worse than I was when I met my husband, that was Teresa. She was like, ‘Louie, Louie, Louie!’” Cynthia exclaimed. Louie even gave Teresa a card to open every day that she was gone. “Teresa and I really connected on ‘Girls Trip.’ It’s nice that we’ve been able to continue being friends.”

Cynthia did notice the dynamics of Melissa and Teresa’s relationship while filming RHUGT. Spoiler alert: It’s not good.

“What I did learn from ‘Girls Trip’ is that they don’t seem to be that close. They are obviously connected as family,” Cynthia remarked. “But I just didn’t get the feeling that, if they weren’t connected as family, they would actually even be friends.” Teresa and Melissa decided not to fake a relationship for the cameras during last season’s reunion.

Cynthia still felt it was “a little sad” that the Gorgas didn’t go to Teresa’s wedding. “I was sad that Teresa’s brother and Melissa weren’t able to make it — because I do feel like, at the end of the day, whatever they’re going through, you can’t get that moment back to be a part of a celebration like that,” Cynthia commented.

“As amazing as it was, I think it would have been even more amazing had she had her brother there and his wife.” Cynthia is “praying” that Teresa and Joe can make up for the sake of their children, who are cousins.

“At the end of the day, they’re family and if for no other reason than the kids, I really hope they can come back together as family,” Cynthia added.

[Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]