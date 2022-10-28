Sonja Morgan Got Liposuction; Says “I Love My Body” But “I Just Want To Tweak It”

I miss seeing Sonja Morgan on my TV screen. I miss her hilarious internship program and her love-hate relationship with her townhouse. After a depressing Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York, the reunion was canceled.

Andy Cohen announced that RHONY was getting the reboot treatment. But there would be a second series featuring New York Housewives alums, with the working title RHONY: Legacy. Or as “OG” Ramona Singer charmingly called it, “The Loser Legacy.” Andy made it clear that Season 14 of RHONY is taking the lead over the throwback series.

At BravoCon, Andy introduced the seven New York ladies who have been cast for Season 14. The group is diverse and interesting.

In June of 2022, there were rumors that Lady Morgan and Luann de Lesseps were getting their own spin-off. Now Bravo has confirmed that the ladies will move to the small town of Benton, Illinois for their new show. It sounds hauntingly similar to The Simple Life. The show is titled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. What a title! It is set to debut in 2023.

Sonja has always been open about revealing any cosmetic procedures that she has done. In 2020, Sonja shared on Instagram that she had some cosmetic enhancements. “There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12,” Sonja wrote.

“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowls that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!” she remarked.

“It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted, and I needed a “pick me up,” Sonja added. She also had a “liquid nose job.”

Sonja told Page Six that she recently had laser liposuction. “I’m in front of the camera, but I also want to feel good in everyday clothes; whether I’m going to the beach, or if I want to put on sexy lingerie,” Sonja explained. “I’m active, I’m in shape, I love my body — I just want to tweak it.”

The former RHONY star, who was announced as a Sono Bello ambassador in July, chose Dr. Gary S. Berger to perform the procedure at the Sono Bello’s Westchester location. Sonja wanted to zero in on what she felt were her “problem areas.” She was concerned about “the side of [her] bra and [her] waist.”

Sonja remarked before the procedure, “I look good! I don’t want to do too much, just a natural [look.]” Dr. Berger performed a TriSculpt procedure that targeted Sonja’s waist, hips, front bra roll, and abdomen.

Dr. Berger stated that there is an increase in the demand for plastic surgery. “As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more people are looking to do things to make themselves feel good again, which is leading to an increase in plastic surgeries across the board,” he stated.

I’m crossing my fingers that Sonja gets the nod to appear on RHONY: Legacy. How can you have that series without the straw that stirs the drink?

