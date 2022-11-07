Garcelle Beauvais Responds To Andy Cohen’s Post-Reunion Apology

Andy Cohen issued a public apology to Garcelle Beauvais after not acknowledging her feelings regarding her cast members trashing her memoir on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and now, she’s speaking out about her conversation with the Bravo boss.

During the second part of the RHOBH reunion, fans could see a visibly hurt Garcelle when the topic of her book being tossed in the trash by Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne was seemingly glossed over as no big deal. Viewers took to social media to voice their opinions demanding that Andy apologize, and he did just that. “I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” he told Page Six.

Garcelle, who quickly became a fan favorite among the viewers, faced off against Lisa during the reunion due to her writing about a scene from season 10 of RHOBH that involved a conversation surrounding Rinna’s daughter. Her response was to throw G’s book in the trash, film it, and then send it in her group chat to the Fox Force Five.

During that segment, Andy glossed over the fact that Lisa and Erika disrespected Garcelle’s work by publicly mocking it, leaving G with no one to back her up. However, Garcelle has no hard feelings toward the Watch What Happens Live Host, telling E! News, “We spoke. … He called me before he put out the apology and, you know, he’s great.” Garcelle also said she’s grateful that Andy “stood up and said something,” and his apology “meant a lot” to her.

Season 12 of RHOBH was intense, to say the least. Drama ensued from all sides, both during and after filming. Rinna and Kathy Hilton faced off repeatedly toward the end of the season, with it all coming to an explosive conclusion during the final part of the reunion, causing an extreme shift in the group’s dynamics.

Regarding who will be back next year, viewers will have to wait and see as the ladies settle down from an exhausting season. The Real Housewives fanbase is hoping for a cast shakeup that leads to Rinna being put on “pause” and the return of a former wife. Preferably Denise Richards — who will be sure to have Garcelle’s back.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]