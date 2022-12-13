Karen Huger Shades Mia Thornton’s Style As “Connect-The-Dots Chic”

Karen Huger is everything on this season and every season of Real Housewives of Potomac. She even makes even an uneventful birthday exciting — FIVE NINE, baby. Every word out of her mouth is just iconic. I still can’t hold it together whenever I think of her saying “Robyn Dixon has gone tech” after she brought out a speaker to expose Candiace Dillard-Bassett. The Grand Dame is endlessly funny without even trying, and it’s exactly why she’s the queen of RHOP. Oh, and she’ll never be duplicated, imitated, or intimidated.

La Dame has been trying her best to stay out of the drama on RHOP this season. Even as her buddies Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo go for one another’s throats (almost literally), Karen is trying to be Switzerland. It’s why when she recently appeared on What What Happens Live, Andy Cohen couldn’t resist making Karen choose between Mia and Wendy in a series of questions. Karen didn’t follow the rules and answered “Karen” for most of the overly positive questions, but she did take time to shade Mia’s style (via Bravo).

Andy asked the Grand Dame to pick between Mia and Wendy when it comes to who has a better fashion sense. Karen continued to play the fence even more, saying it depends on the goal of the outfit. “Wendy’s elegance. Mia is connect-the-dots chic,” Karen said. Eva Marcille from Real Housewives of Atlanta, who also was a WWHL guest, had her jaw on the floor. The shade, honey, the shade. If Mia wasn’t already halfway out the RHOP door, getting dragged by Karen might be the final push. Don’t let it hit you on the way out, girl.

Andy asked Eva if he considered Karen’s comments about Mia to be a compliment or not. “From my years in fashion, I started at 17, ‘connect-the-dots chic’ would definitely be a read,” Eva said. Totally. Karen tried to act like she meant it as a compliment and as though she likes Mia’s style, but continued to act shady. “I like it because it’s entertaining,” La Dame said of Mia’s fashion. “It’s always up near the crotch, though.” KAREN.

She did at least declare that Mia has better fashion sense than Gizelle Bryant, which seems pretty obvious. Everyone and their mother loves to roast Gizelle’s lack-of style because it’s too easy. La Dame was the one who started that train and even though she’s currently friendly with Gizzy, she’ll never get off for good.

[Photo Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty Images]