Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Taglines Are Finally Here

Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac is just a few episodes in, and I am already invested in all the drama. The Potomac Housewives know how to bring it, and the trailer for this season promises great things.

Ashley Darby is divorcing her husband, controversy magnet Michael Darby. He was accused of sexually assaulting a Bravo cameraman in 2018. The charges were dropped. Ashley has also dealt with Michael’s alleged cheating. But she still might buy a house with him! Oof.

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant is calling Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, “a sneaky link.” He asked to speak with Gizelle privately in her hotel room after the Season 6 RHOP reunion. Gizelle let him in because she thought that her glam squad was there. She was uncomfortable when she realized that they were alone. So, she confronted Candiace about her husband’s behavior.

Candiace was furious. She tweeted about the episode saying that she supports the #metoo movement. “You are not a victim. What you are is a calculated slab of misery creating the next generation of snipes through the fine example your children have to mirror,” Candiace wrote. Candiace is also freezing her eggs as she embarks on her motherhood journey.

Gizelle and Robyn Dixon wasted no time confronting Mia Thornton about her confusing social media posts about whether she has cancer. Mia is undergoing more testing for a diagnosis.

One of the green-eyed bandits is getting ready to tie the knot. Robyn and Juan Dixon obtained a marriage license so they can become man and wife-again. But Juan isn’t happy about Robyn’s desire for a prenup.

And Grand Dame Karen Huger is far from thrilled that Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is back in a Friend of the Housewives role. Wendy Osefo is struggling with her work/life balance after she considers opening a Nigerian lounge with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Peter Thomas. Peter was once married to Cynthia Bailey.

The ladies have a brand-new intro photo shoot, and their fashion is on point. And now, we finally have the season’s new taglines, per Entertainment Tonight. Gizelle’s tagline is perfection. “I’m pretty, petty and always sitting on ready.”

Ashley’s tagline is underwhelming. “You may think you know my story… but there’s always a plot twist!” Robyn’s tagline pokes fun at her chronic tardiness. “When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time.”

Of course, Candiace’s tagline references her legendary reads. “My vocals are clean, but my reads are for filth.” Truth! “I may not remember everything, but you’ll never forget me,” Mia stated in her opening. I’m not in love with this one.

Wendy’s tagline reads, “I’m a Nigerian queen with no time for mean.” I like this one, but it remains to see if Zen Wen is in the building when it comes to Mia. Karen’s tagline is, “Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver.” This gives a nod to her candle business, but I expected more from the Grand Dame.

