Shereé Whitfield Named One Of 2022’s Most Stylish People By The New York Times

Friends, it isn’t often I receive an honor like the one bestowed on me today. During the chaos of the holidays, societal strife, and the occasional fraud indictment, on this morning in the Year of Our Lord 2022, Real Housewives of Atlanta STAR Shereé Whitfield is finally reaping the rewards of her fashion legacy.

The woman, nay, mogul of She by Shereé has taken hits in the past due to some bumps in the road to sweatpants couture. Longtime fans have been with Shereé every step of the way on her fashion journey. She by Shereé’s debut was less smooth than anticipated. After Shereé’s pieces were published, she became unfavorably popular. Shereé was made fun of because several of the items in her clothing line were the same as those from the fast-fashion retailer Shein.

Now Shereé can dust off those joggers and move forward knowing she won both the battle and the war because she IS one of 2022’s Most Stylish People. Not according to you, according to The New York Times. Madamenoire shared the amazing news.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Sheree Whitfield Blames The She By Shereé Failure On Coronavirus

According to The Times, “the people selected on the list may not be best dressed to you but they were the talk of the town because of their style.” They wrote: “Love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves. We welcome dissent. But we are, without a doubt, correct.”

The drama surrounding the debut of She by Shereé was one of the reasons Shereé made the cut. After 14 years she was finally able to realize her goal and introduce the long-awaited apparel business. I mean, yes, the website totally crashed but it wasn’t the result of an IT issue. It was obviously because the masses were not able to control themselves at the thought of wearing She by Shereé joggers at an interesting price point of approximately $162.

At the time of the website disruption, Shereé told Women’s Health, “But I am so grateful. I stand in prayer; I have chills even thinking about how many people are still interested at this time. To continue to have the website crash…it sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing,” she added.

“It sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing” is surely the mantra The New York Times editors were silently repeating as they added Shereé to this very important list. It truly is a Christmas miracle. Someone please check on Dwight Eubanks immediately.

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE WITH THE NEW YORK TIMES? DO YOU CONSIDER SHEREÉ STYLISH? WOULD YOU BUY SOMETHING FROM SHE BY SHEREÉ?

[Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]