Dancing With The Stars Champ Rumer Willis Is Expecting Her First Child

The Dancing with the Stars baby boom continues! Sharna Burgess, who welcomed a son in June 2022, has taken a break from the ballroom to spend time with her child.

DWTS pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child. In August 2022, they revealed the sex of their bundle of joy in an Instagram post. The duo posted a photo of themselves holding confetti poppers. “IT’S A … BOY!!!!!!! Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son,” Jenna wrote in the caption.

Lindsay Arnold announced that she is expecting her second child. And pro Witney Carson, who danced with comedian Wayne Brady on Season 31 of DWTS, is also expecting baby number two.

Married pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are also expecting their first baby. Pasha had the misfortune of being paired with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice last season.

According to heavy., former mirror ball champ Rumer Willis is expecting her first child. Rumer is the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She and Val won the mirrorball during Season 20.

On December 20, 2022, she and her boyfriend Derek Richard shared the news in a joint Instagram statement. The post included three sweet photos of Rumer’s growing baby bump. Their child is due in early 2023.

The post garnered lots of comments. Rumer’s mom, Demi, wrote “LoveYOU” along with hearts and clapping hands emojis. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star (and DWTS alum) Lisa Rinna also commented. “Ahhhh Congrats gorgeous girl!” she wrote.

Rumer’s DWTS family also gave her plenty of love. “I love you so much!!!! you will be the most magical Mumma xxx,” Peta Murgatroyd said. Sharna wrote, “OMG!!!! RUMER I AM JUMPING FOR JOY!!! Wow congratulations beautiful woman I am so excited for you to meet the love of your life.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also congratulated the happy couple. “So happy for you Rumer!!! Congratulations to you both!” Jenna wrote, “RUMER!!!!!!! Omgggg CONGRATULATIONS.” She added crying and heart emojis. Pro Sasha Farber simply said, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!

Rumer and Derek have been dating for a few months, but only went Instagram official on November 15, 2022. The couple posed for some photos together with trees and snow in the background. Instead of a caption, Rumer shared some emojis. She selected a lobster, a ladybug, a snake, and an orangutan. A black heart was on either side of the emojis. Is he Rumer’s lobster? Or do they like to eat lobster? Stop being mysterious, people!

Congratulations to Rumer and Derek!

