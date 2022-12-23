Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, getting slapped in the face, and going head-to-head with her boss, Lisa Vanderpump, made Kristen perfect for the Bravoverse.

This is why you could probably imagine why the world was STUNNED when Bravo announced that both Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were FIRED from VPR after their racist behavior. During the time, the world was in civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. Continuing to give problematic cast members a platform on Bravo just didn’t sit well with fans of the network.

And if their firing wasn’t enough, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright were fired from the series as well.

Now, in a new clip from Kristen’s podcast, Sex, Love and What Else Matters, the former reality star revealed things were rocky between her and Jax the last time they saw each other.

“Jax and I fought the entire weekend in Mexico. We fought the entire time because he took it all out on me. This is how I feel and Jax knows this,” Kristen stated, per Us Weekly. Recently, both Kristen and Jax were in Mexico with the rest of the Pump Rules cast, filming Scheana’s wedding.

RELATED: Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

“And I feel that he just took it out on everyone that it was going to be emotionally triggering, and it was going to be uncomfortable. I’m willing to say that it was emotionally triggering for me, but I think that was something Jax wasn’t ready for,” Kristen explained. “And therefore, he took everything out on me.”

“And hats off to Jax, [he] apologized to me after Mexico just saying like, you know, he wasn’t really prepared to sort of be around that [the show] again — when we’re not in it. And I think that that’s like super f—king mature of him. And it was weird. It was hard,” she added.

I can only imagine how uncomfortable it is to be around a large production crew, cameras, and cast members all filming a show that you’re no longer a part of. I think that’s mainly why a lot of fired Housewives and Bravolebs don’t attend events that will be filmed for the show. It seemingly adds this extra level of pressure they don’t want. Or… is it their ego? Could be both.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL HEARING KRISTEN AND JAX FOUGHT AT SCHEANA’S WEDDING? DO YOU MISS THEM ON THE SHOW?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]