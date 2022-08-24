Vanderpump Rules Stars Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Get Married

Wedding bells have rung for Vanderpump Rules cast members Scheana Shay and now-husband Brock Davies. The two have finally had their dream tropical wedding, as Page Six reports the couple have officially said I do, at the Dreams Natura Resort in Riviera Cancun on Tuesday.

The wedding celebrations began over the weekend as the couple hosted a welcome party Sunday for their guests. At the kick off party were festivities to set the mood, including fire dancers and light up drums with water on them for guests to play.

Scheana told the outlet, “I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us.” She explained how happy she was that they were “able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us.” The excited bride posted a story to her Instagram early Tuesday while getting ready for the day, showing off her script tattoo and exclaiming “It’s all happening!”

Scheana wore a stunning fitted Pol’ Altteau gown for the special day while Brock wore a crisp white Art Lewin suit. The reality star’s bridal party included Scheana’s sister, Cortney Erin Van Olphen as maid of honor, along with fellow cast members Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, Brock’s sister Nicole Davies and four other ladies as bridesmaids.

The groomsmen included Charlie Jones as best man, Brock’s sister Eleana Davies, VPR cast members Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and four other close friends. The flower girl was the couple’s 1 year old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies. The DJ for the ceremony was none other than VPR‘s own DJ James Kennedy who remixed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole as the bride walked down the dreamy resort aisle.

The wedding celebrations had many former and current VPR cast members in attendance including Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Peter Madrigal. Those who didn’t make it included Lisa Vanderpump, husband Ken Todd and former VPR cast members Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark. We have a hunch there’s still bad blood between Scheana and Stassi since Scheana and Brock were disinvited via mass email from Stassi and Beau’s Italian wedding in May.

Well, unlike Axed cast members Stassi and Beau’s wedding, fear not: Bravo cameras were also in attendance, according to one eyewitness. It seems we can expect the nuptials to be covered on the upcoming season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Here’s to the 2nd time being the charm for our ‘good as gold’ VPR OG. Although we admit we’ll miss watching the ups and downs of Scheana’s dating life, we’re happy it looks like she’s finally getting the happy ending she deserves.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]