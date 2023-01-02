Stassi Schroeder Wants To Get Pregnant In 2023

Another Vanderpump Rules pregnancy pact in 2023? Stassi Schroeder famously entered a “pregnancy pact” with former costars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright in which the trio hoped to synchronize their pregnancies. Stassi and husband Beau Clark welcomed daughter Hartford in January 2021. Two months later, Lala gave birth to daughter Ocean. And in April 2021, Brittany and Jax Taylor became parents to son Cruz.

So now that the second generation of Vanderpump Rules stars are gearing up for their toddler years, some of the moms are getting broody again. Heavy. reported that on a recent episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, the mother of one gushed about her hopes for the new year. “The main thing I hope for in 2023 is I really want to have a baby,” Stassi revealed.

Stassi and Beau plan on having a large family. The Next Level Basic author continued, “I always knew I wanted a big family, as big of a family as I am able to have, I know that I want to have as many kids as I can have, you know, you never know what you are going to be blessed with.”

But Stassi did not always feel so confident about motherhood. She stressed the importance of maintaining her professional career, and the success of her podcast and the publishing of her second book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, in 2022 gave Stassi the self-actualization she needed.

Stassi explained, “I am a person too, I am not just a mom, I have that part of me back. I am me. Stassi matters too. And so I was scared to get pregnant again for a while and I wish it didn’t take me that long because I didn’t realize, you know, it takes a while to get pregnant and we’re at the point where I want that more than anything in the world,” she added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Pump Rules star Lala recently revealed that she is hoping to have another child in 2023 via a sperm donor.

Cheers to 2023. Season 10 is finally due to air early in the new year.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]