Vanderpump Rules Alum Stassi Schroeder Says She Can Relate To Meghan Markle Because They Have Faced Similar Scrutiny From The Media

Hello friends, I hope this day finds you more in touch with reality than Stassi Schroeder currently is! Today we are going to learn the word, delusion. Per the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, delusion is an adjective, defined as something that is falsely or delusively believed or propagated.

Now you might ask, “Allisun, for why are we reviewing the word delusion?” Well, Stassi, the fired former star of Vanderpump Rules is now under the assumption that she and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are leading similar lives. Grab your Aspercreme because this is one hell of a reach.

Stassi appeared on Katie Maloney’s podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me to share how she relates to the Duchess, and heavy. has the details. Stassi and Katie chatted about the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary series during the podcast. If you don’t already know, Stassi is fairly obsessed with Meghan and mentions her on social media on a regular basis. I tend to mention Duran Duran on social media on a regular basis and manage to not think I am a member of the band. But Stassi claims that after being pink slipped by Bravo in 2020, she experienced scrutiny akin to what Meghan has endured.

Ma’am. Hang on just one second. So after Stassi and Kristen Doute’s Season 8 exodus which involved fallout from “calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to participate on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” this sweet summer child is now going to compare herself to Meghan Markle. Stassi then clarified the similarities are on a “really small scale.” Um, you think?

Stassi said, “When [Meghan] was talking about that, about the paparazzi photos and how Harry had to text her and be like ‘Hey can you not talk to the paparazzi and not smile because now they are writing stories saying that you love the attention and that’s why you are doing this.’ I’m like oh my god, this brings me back to like two years ago, 2020, almost three years ago, when there was paparazzi out.” Bless. Her. Heart.

Stassi claims that much like her twin Meghan, she was damned if she did and damned if she didn’t. “If there was a photo taken of me and I was smiling, people were like ‘She has no shame, she doesn’t care, she’s not sorry for anything,'” Stassi said. “But if there was a photo of me where I looked sad, people would be like ‘Look at her playing the victim, are we supposed to feel sorry for her?’ That it’s like you can’t win either way so what do you do? [My husband] Beau [Clark] and I would have these conversations, we’d be like ‘Do we smile? Do we frown?’” A grown man that appeared on national television wearing a wooden bow tie is not the source I would be consulting, but go off.

Let’s quickly revisit our word of the day – DELUSION. Stassi proceeds to explain how similar reality television stars are to members of the royal family. You know because people in the royal family aren’t often providing graphic details about their personal lives – and the terms of her Pump Rules contracts prevented her from clearing up murky issues about what she personally goes through. Anyone have a spare square tissue?

Stassi said, “The season’s wrapped, you’re not allowed to talk about anything that is gone on and then all these narratives start being spun out on social media or anywhere it’s getting picked up.” Oh yes dear, please keep going. “And you’re like that’s not what really happened but you are contracted so you can’t tell your truth but if you do tell your truth, sometimes you just look like a f**** crazy liar… so you’re like I’m like forced to be quiet and be silent and not comment and it sucks,” she concluded.

Someone needs to get on the phone and tell Megs and Harry how relatable they are! Meghan should really pay Stassi a monthly stipend for taking up so much space in her brain. I guess the one true difference between these identical couples is, Meghan and Harry have a show and… Stassi still doesn’t.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]