Andy Cohen Calls Lisa Rinna’s Housewives Career “An Iconic Run” Following Her Exit

Now that Jen Shah’s prison sentencing is finally out of the way, can we take a moment to fully process the news that Lisa Rinna is leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight long seasons? She stirred the pot and gave us some really great moments, like the bunny and questioning Dorit Kemsley about if people were doing coke in her bathroom.

Although her last few seasons on the show started to become unbearable, the reality that she will no longer be holding a diamond after being such a huge part of this show’s success for years is shocking. However, her arrogance and overall attitude, I think, just became too much for the fans and the network.

You can’t compare yourself to LeBron James and say the Real Housewives franchise needs you to survive. You would think that Lisa would’ve taken notes from those that came before her, like NeNe Leakes and Vicki Gunvalson. Both got the boot after their egos became too inflated.

Rinna announced her exit from the show in a statement to People, saying, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.” She added, “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” This announcement had my mouth on the floor. With Kathy Hilton’s proclamations that she wouldn’t return if Lisa did and Sutton Stracke calling Kathy out for trying to “play God,” I just didn’t see this one coming.

But as we all know, even if a franchise consistently gives us great drama for 3 or 4 years in a row, the fans always want a good mix-up at some point. Maybe that’s what Bravo is giving us. I am certain more exits are coming (cough cough, Dorit and Diana Jenkins).

People reported that Andy Cohen reposted a cartoon of Lisa on his Instagram Story, captioning it, “An iconic run.” The cartoon was created by Instagram user DrunkDrawn. The cartoon played homage to Lisa’s lips.

Andy has been extremely quiet about Rinna’s behavior this past season on RHOBH. Typically, he’d hold her feet to the fire, and she would own it. But not this season. Everything about Lisa’s time on the show during Season 12 felt like it was pointing to her exit. As NeNe likes to say, she was being “phased off the show.”

At the end of the day, Rinna’s time is up (for now,) and we’re ushering in a new wave of RHOBH queens. Hey Garcelle Beauvais *winks*. For those who will miss Lisa’s antics on the show, feel free to stream her previous seasons on Peacock — and keep your fingers crossed for a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appearance down the road.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]