Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Daughter Antonia Gorga’s Reaction To Teresa Giudice Feud

Nobody wins when the family feuds. With the ongoing drama surrounding Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and Teresa Giudice recently, it’s no surprise the family members have been fighting with each other since filming wrapped on the newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

From the looks of the Season 13 trailer, OG RHONJ fans will be transported back to the early days of the Real Housewives when Melissa and Teresa would constantly go at it. They fought over sprinkle cookies, loyalty, birthday gifts, and cheating rumors. Those arguments that really took over much of Jersey’s storylines for several years will be back front and center during the new season.

Viewers will see Teresa’s fairytale wedding as she marries the love of her life, and we’ll even see Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin as two of her bridesmaids. Unsurprisingly, Melissa wasn’t featured in Tre’s bridal party, which really set the Gorgas off — no matter how much they want to deny it. Clearly, they were so hurt they decided to skip their sister’s wedding the day before it all took place, and for what!? To make a point? I can assure you that whatever point was trying to be made here, they failed… miserably.

Since then, we’ve seen the Gorgas comment about Teresa and vice-versa at BravoCon 2022 and on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Most notable for me, however, is when Teresa declared she would “never reconcile” with Melissa or Joe again. And truth be told, I think she’s so serious here.

Despite their parents’ family drama, the Gorga and Giudice cousins remain calm under pressure. Heavy reported about a recent episode on Melissa’s On Display podcast where she said the drama doesn’t seem to affect her 17-year-old daughter.

“It’s so crazy that [Antonia Gorga] is such a drama free – like she almost giggles at drama, like laughs at me, like she’ll laugh at me,” Melissa said. “She’ll be like ‘Oh mom, please,’ like she’s unfazed by the fact that even, you know, her cousins unfollowed her parents on Instagram, like she just is like ‘you know what mom? Not your problem, theirs.’”

“I think she gets this from me, you guys, yes, I’ve taught her like how to handle situations in a calm manner.” Ahh, yes, Melissa — Antonia has learned how to remain calm in high-pressure situations after watching you throw a cheese platter everywhere and approach Jennifer in an aggressive manner several times. I’m having a flashback to her declaring, “you got the wrong girl” during their Season 9 cast trip to Cabo.

“She is me – I see how she just treats — like sometimes with like her boyfriend, like certain things she will say to him at certain moments or if he’s being annoying or something, just like her response or her look, I’m like oh my god,” Melissa finished.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]