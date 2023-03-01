Brandi Glanville Misses The Traitors Reunion Due To Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Scandal; She “Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing”

If you’ve watched The Traitors big Season 1 reunion, then you know that one iconic blonde Housewife was missing from the couches. Andy Cohen sat down with the Traitors and the Faithfuls to rehash all of the backstabbing, banishments, twists, and turns of Season 1. But Brandi Glanville wasn’t there. And it doesn’t sound like she had a choice in the matter.

People reported that Brandi was not allowed to attend the reunion due to the fallout from her time filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made headlines when she was allegedly involved in two lewd incidents. While filming in Morroco, sources claim that she reportedly groped Caroline Manzo’s “vaginal area.” She also allegedly kissed Caroline multiple times. Brandi was sent home early. Although she apparently sent Caroline an apology via text message, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star was so disturbed by the incident that she also left the trip ahead of schedule.

Peacock’s reps issued a joint statement with Shed Media. “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Multiple sources told People that Brandi was barred from the reunion because of the investigation into the RHUGT incident. Brandi brought her signature pot-stirring tendencies to The Traitors. She correctly guessed the identities of some of the Traitors before anyone else. It would have been fun to hear from her at the reunion. But with such serious accusations against her, excluding her makes complete sense. Meanwhile, she still denies doing anything wrong while filming RHUGT in Morroco.

“Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion,” her rep shared with the outlet, adding that the reality show has been one of her “favorite projects.”

Her rep continued, “Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story, and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions. Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing.”

