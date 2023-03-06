Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Supports Ariana Madix Amid Tom Sandoval Split

Team Ariana Madix is coming out in full force. Just days after news broke that Ariana and longtime partner Tom Sandoval broke up amid cheating rumors, Vanderpump Rules castmates and alum are rushing to social media to defend Ariana.

As reported by Page Six, former enemy turned friend Kristen Doute is the latest of the VPR crew to show Ariana some love. Kristen posted an Instagram video featuring Ariana and herself and said, “I stan Ariana. This is in real-time. I love you so much.”

The two hugged and kissed and Kristen added, “I love you more than anything in the whole wide world.”

Ariana infamously kissed Tom while he was still with Kristen, who he dated from 2007-2013. After initially denying the overlap, Ariana and Tom eventually came clean to Kristen after they started dating. Naturally, Kristen and Ariana became sworn enemies.

Kristen later wrote in her book, “When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating.” But as the years have passed and relationships have shifted, unlikely exes of Tom have turned into real-life friends.

Fast forward to today and Kristen wants her allegiance to be crystal clear. “I [heart emoji] Ariana. PERIOD. #TeamAriana #TeamSandwichShop,” she captioned the video.

Just days before the cheating scandal, Kristen and Ariana hung out at one of the shows Tom played with his band, The Most Extras. During the show, Adriana and Kristen danced and made videos together during his performance.

Just two days later, the bombshell breakup came out, alleging that the couple of 9 years split due to Tom having a months-long affair with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss. Ariana only found out about the infidelity when she saw a sexually explicit video that Raquel sent to Tom.

She proceeded to go through the text thread, becoming aware that the texts went back months. Sources say that Ariana was “blindsided” and is “heartbroken” by the betrayal.

Kristen followed Lala Kent’s social media rant in support of Ariana, where she urged fans to chant Ariana’s name during Tom’s set. Lala added, “This is so fun, I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana… blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready.”

For her part, Ariana deactivated her Instagram account immediately after the news surfaced.

